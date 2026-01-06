British armed forces will be deployed on the ground in Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire with Russia. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

The UK and France will establish military hubs in Ukraine in the event of a peace deal with Russia, Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed during a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted around 30 allies of Ukraine for the meeting in Paris on Tuesday. Speaking at a joint press conference, the French president dubbed the agreement the "Paris Declaration" as he stood alongside Sir Keir and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian President told the press conference today's announcement is a "huge step forward" while US envoy Jared Kushner described it as a "very, very big milestone". Starmer said the declaration signed today paves the way for "legal framework under which British, French and partner forces could operate on Ukrainian soil" but also admitted "the hardest yards are still ahead". A summary of the agreement shared by the Elysee, the official residence of the French president, said the agreement would include a "proposed US-led ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism". Read more: 'Nobody can take us': Trump declares US has world's most 'lethal military' as Europe rejects Greenland plans Read more: Nearly half of Americans don’t support Trump’s Russia-Ukraine efforts, poll reveals

British armed forces will be deployed on the ground in Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire with Russia. Picture: Getty

It would also include a long-discussed "multinational force for Ukraine" led by European allies "with the involvement also of non-European members of the coalition, and the proposed support of the US". There are also "binding commitments to support Ukraine in the case of a future armed attack by Russia in order to restore peace". Sir Keir said he had a "very constructive" meeting with Ukraine's allies in Paris, and they are "closer" to peace "than ever".

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir said: "It's important we're starting the year like this - European and American allies, side by side with (Ukrainian) president (Volodymyr) Zelensky, standing for peace. "And we are closer to that goal than ever. "But of course, the hardest yards are still ahead. "So, we're here today to keep driving that effort forward and we've had a very constructive meeting, which has built on the excellent progress made in negotiations over recent days and weeks. "The purpose of the coalition of the willing is to help deliver a peace that can last, and to work with the US to guarantee Ukraine security for the long-term."

The UK will continue to put pressure on Russia with further measures on oil, Starmer has said. Picture: Getty

Putin 'not showing that he's ready for peace' The UK will continue to put pressure on Russia with further measures on oil, the Prime Minister has said. Sir Keir said: "We can only get to a peace deal if (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is ready to make compromises. "And so, we have to be frank, for all of Russia's words, Putin is not showing that he's ready for peace. "Over the last few weeks, we've seen the opposite - further horrific strikes on Ukraine, killing and wounding civilians, and cutting off power for millions of people in the dead of winter. "He's tried to distract from peace efforts, with unfounded claims of attacks on his residence. This only hardens our resolve. "We will keep the pressure up on Russia, including further measures on oil tankers and shadow fleet operators funding Putin's war chest."

Leaders Gather For 'Coalition Of The Willing' Meeting In France. Picture: Getty

The US remains one of Britain's strongest allies, Sir Keir Starmer has insisted, while reiterating his previous comments that he stands with Denmark against Washington's threats to annex Greenland. Speaking following a meeting of the coalition of the willing in Paris, the Prime Minister said: "On the question of Greenland, I have been very clear as to what my position and the position of the UK Government is. "I've been equally clear that the relationship between the UK and the US is one of our closest relationships, particularly on issues of defence, security and intelligence, and we work with the US 24/7 on those issues." His comments came following questions from broadcasters about what value commitments for Ukraine have when the government in Washington is talking about seizing Greenland.

World leaders in Paris. Picture: Alamy