Putin unveils terrifying new nuclear submarine capable of triggering 'radioactive tidal waves'
The Khabarovsk, which has now been sent for sea trials, is designed to carry a dozen of the Poseidon nuclear-powered drones capable of transporting atomic warheads.
Vladimir Putin has struck fear into Western military officials after unveiling a horrifying new nuclear submarine built to carry a deadly doomsday weapon.
Listen to this article
The Russian president launched the terrifying Khabarovsk, a vessel equipped with the Poseidon nuclear drone, which is capable of unleashing a radioactive tidal wave on Western coastlines.
The launch took place in Severodvinsk, in Russia's far north, five years later than planned due to repeated unexplained delays, and was observed by defence minister Andrei Belousov.
Read more: At least 20 dead and hundreds injured after powerful magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Afghanistan
Read more: Russian strikes on energy grid condemned as ‘nuclear terrorism’
"The heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Khabarovsk is being launched from the renowned Sevmash shipyard," Mr Belosov said.
"Carrying underwater weapons and robotic systems, it will enable us to successfully secure Russia's maritime borders and protect its national interests in various parts of the world's oceans."
Some of The Khabarovsk's technical specifications, including details of its nuclear reactor, are classified as top secret.
The submarine, which has now been sent for sea trials, is designed to carry a dozen of the Poseidon nuclear-powered drones capable of transporting atomic warheads.
According to Moscow, these deadly new-style torpedoes could "sink" Britain under "radioactive tidal waves".
"The power of the Poseidon far exceeds that of our most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile, the Sarmat [aka Satan-2]," said Putin.
"There is nothing like it anywhere else in the world," he threatened.
"There are no means of intercepting it."
While no figure has been given for the cost of the 10,000 ton Khabarovsk, experts suggest it could exceed £1 billion.
The submarine was originally due to launch in June 2020, but faced delays due to the pandemic, technical difficulties, and resources being diverted to the war in Ukraine.
The 100-ton Poseidon, said to be 20 metres long and nearly two metres wide, can travel up to 6,200 miles at speeds of up to 115miles per hour deep underwater.
US president Donald Trump has been prompted by the submarine launch to order the US military to restart nuclear tests for the first time in 33 years.
He wrote: "Because of other countries' testing programs. I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately."