The Khabarovsk, which has now been sent for sea trials, is designed to carry a dozen of the Poseidon nuclear-powered drones capable of transporting atomic warheads.

The Khabarovsk is equipped to fire Russia's notorious Poseidon nuclear drone at Western coastlines. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Vladimir Putin has struck fear into Western military officials after unveiling a horrifying new nuclear submarine built to carry a deadly doomsday weapon.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Russian president launched the terrifying Khabarovsk, a vessel equipped with the Poseidon nuclear drone, which is capable of unleashing a radioactive tidal wave on Western coastlines. The launch took place in Severodvinsk, in Russia's far north, five years later than planned due to repeated unexplained delays, and was observed by defence minister Andrei Belousov. Read more: At least 20 dead and hundreds injured after powerful magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Afghanistan Read more: Russian strikes on energy grid condemned as ‘nuclear terrorism’

The launch took place in Severodvinsk, in Russia's far north, five years later than planned due to repeated unexplained delays. Picture: Alamy

"The heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Khabarovsk is being launched from the renowned Sevmash shipyard," Mr Belosov said. "Carrying underwater weapons and robotic systems, it will enable us to successfully secure Russia's maritime borders and protect its national interests in various parts of the world's oceans." Some of The Khabarovsk's technical specifications, including details of its nuclear reactor, are classified as top secret. The submarine, which has now been sent for sea trials, is designed to carry a dozen of the Poseidon nuclear-powered drones capable of transporting atomic warheads. According to Moscow, these deadly new-style torpedoes could "sink" Britain under "radioactive tidal waves". "The power of the Poseidon far exceeds that of our most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile, the Sarmat [aka Satan-2]," said Putin. "There is nothing like it anywhere else in the world," he threatened. "There are no means of intercepting it."

Defence Minister Andrei Belousov said the submarine will "enable us to successfully secure Russia's maritime borders and protect its national interests". Picture: Getty