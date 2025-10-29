The new weapon was tested on nuclear power for the first time on Tuesday and "cannot be intercepted," it is claimed

Russian president Vladimir Putin described the test as a "huge success.". Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Vladimir Putin has claimed Russia's new nuclear-armed underwater drone has been tested successfully.

The president said the weapon "cannot be intercepted" and described the development as a huge success. During an address to soldiers wounded in Ukraine, the leader said the Poseidon drone was tested while running on nuclear power for the first time on Tuesday. His statement comes three days after he praised a successful test of a new nuclear-powered cruise missile.

President Putin gave the update in Moscow while meeting with Russian soldiers who were injured in Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

He said the poseidon is "unmatched in speed and depth" and added: "There is no way to intercept it." The nuclear reactor that powers Poseidon is said to be 100 times smaller than those on submarines, and the power of its nuclear warhead is “significantly higher than that of our prospective Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile." Mr Putin first mentioned the underwater nuclear-powered drone in his 2018 state-of-the-nation address along with other prospective weapons. Russian media reported that Poseidon was designed to explode near coastlines and unleash a powerful radioactive tsunami. Mr Putin said that during Tuesday's test, Poseidon travelled on nuclear power for the first time but did not say where the trials were conducted or give any other details.

President Putin said the nuclear reactor that powers Poseidon is '100 times smaller' than those on submarines. Picture: Alamy