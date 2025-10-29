Russia's nuclear-armed underwater drone tested successfully, Putin says
The new weapon was tested on nuclear power for the first time on Tuesday and "cannot be intercepted," it is claimed
Vladimir Putin has claimed Russia's new nuclear-armed underwater drone has been tested successfully.
The president said the weapon "cannot be intercepted" and described the development as a huge success.
During an address to soldiers wounded in Ukraine, the leader said the Poseidon drone was tested while running on nuclear power for the first time on Tuesday.
His statement comes three days after he praised a successful test of a new nuclear-powered cruise missile.
He said the poseidon is "unmatched in speed and depth" and added: "There is no way to intercept it."
The nuclear reactor that powers Poseidon is said to be 100 times smaller than those on submarines, and the power of its nuclear warhead is “significantly higher than that of our prospective Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile."
Mr Putin first mentioned the underwater nuclear-powered drone in his 2018 state-of-the-nation address along with other prospective weapons.
Russian media reported that Poseidon was designed to explode near coastlines and unleash a powerful radioactive tsunami.
Mr Putin said that during Tuesday's test, Poseidon travelled on nuclear power for the first time but did not say where the trials were conducted or give any other details.
On Sunday, Russia's chief military officer General Valery Gerasimov reported to Mr Putin that an October 21 test of Burevestnik was a complete success.
The missile covered 14,000 kilometres (8,680 miles) during a 15-hour flight using nuclear fuel and conducted manoeuvres “demonstrating its high capabilities in evading missile and air defence systems”, Gen Gerasimov said.
Mr Putin has brandished Russia's nuclear might repeatedly since sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022, declaring that Moscow was prepared to use "all means" to protect its security interests.
He again turned to nuclear messaging since Mr Trump has put a planned Budapest summit with Mr Putin on hold and declared his first major sanctions against Russia since returning to the White House.