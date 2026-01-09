This comes after US troops seized a second Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker in the Caribbean after initially seizing a vessel its forces had been trailing in the North Atlantic

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, who rejected the deal. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The Kremlin has slammed the latest Trump-backed Ukraine peace plan as Kyiv braces for 'significant' bombardment.

Vladimir Putin's Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed the proposed peace plan "furthered conflict aggravation" by suggesting the deployment of a "multinational force to protect Ukraine. This comes after US troops seized a second Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker in the Caribbean after initially seizing a vessel its forces had been trailing in the North Atlantic. The operations, which took place within hours of each other, saw troops board one ship in the North Atlantic and another in international waters near the Caribbean. Read More: Putin exploiting crypto 'loophole' to evade Western sanctions Read more: What was the Marinera really carrying for Russia and Venezuela, and why did Washington move first?

In a statement on Thursday, the Kremlin said: “The document turned out to be extremely far from a peace settlement. “The declaration is not aimed at achieving lasting peace and security but rather at continuing the militarisation, escalation and further conflict aggravation. “Its core element is the deployment of ‘a multinational force’ on Ukrainian territory that the coalition will have to form to contribute to the ‘rebuilding’ of the Ukrainian armed forces and ‘support deterrence’ following the cessation of the hostilities.” The US embassy has now issued a warning to its citizens in Kyiv. It said they must "prepare to shelter immediately” as a "significant air attack may occur at any time in the next several days". Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner signed a five-point deal with European leaders in Paris on Tuesday. The pair then reportedly met with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev to discuss. The deal promises "security guarantees" for Ukraine, including "European-education" military assistance, if Kyiv agrees to terms.

Rescue workers put out a fire at a residential building damaged by a Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, January 9. Picture: Alamy