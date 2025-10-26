The Russian leader's chilling threat has been met with scepticism, with some experts questioning the validity of his claim

Russian President Vladimir Putin claims to have launched the 'indestructible' missile. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Vladimir Putin has claimed Russia has launched a new 'unstoppable' missile dubbed the 'Flying Chernobyl' that poses a real threat to the West.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Putin issued the chilling warning over the weekend, insisting Russia's new warhead had an unlimited range. The Russia leader branded the secret test flight, which he says took place on October 21, a 'success' in a press conference over the weekend. Dressed in military uniform, the Russian leader made the remarks during a visit to a war command post, where he was briefed by Russia’s top general, Valery Gerasimov, 70, on developments regarding its war in Ukraine. "The modernity of our... nuclear deterrent forces, is at the highest level," he said overnight. He went on to claim the missiles could fly for days and had the ability to outsmart all current anti-missile defence systems possessed by the West. Read more: Three dead and 29 injured after overnight Russian drone attack on Kyiv Read more: Starmer vows to 'dial up pressure on Putin’ as coalition of the willing unveils new plan to cripple Russia

Video provided by the Russian Presidential Press Office on Sunday shows Putin joining commanders. Picture: Alamy

"Well, it would probably be no exaggeration to say that it is at a higher level than all nuclear states," Putin added. The weapon 'reveal' has led some to fear that WWIII could be on the horizon. However, the claims have been met with some scepticism by experts, including John Erath, senior policy director for the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation. He insisted: "Russia has claimed to have tested its long-range Burevestnik cruise missile." "The ranges claimed by Russia at which this missile can operate have led to speculation that it may be nuclear powered, as did the presence of a radiation clean up crew following an unsuccessful test in 2017," he continued. "The recent announcement is more likely a propaganda ploy to generate concern in the West about possible nuclear escalation should Russia’s war of aggression be opposed through continued military assistance to Ukraine." It comes as three people were killed in their homes in Ukraine's capital following an overnight drone strike, local authorities confirmed. At least 29 people were injured, seven of them children, overnight into Sunday, in what was the second consecutive nighttime attack on Kyiv to claim civilian lives.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks while visiting one of the command posts of the Joint Group of Forces. Picture: Alamy