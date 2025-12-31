Vladimir Putin previously said the weapons are "impossible" to intercept because of its speeds

Russia said it has deployment its nuclear-capable hypersonic Oreshnik missile system in close ally Belarus. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Russia has reportedly deployed its nuclear-capable missile system in Belarus in a move said to boost Moscow's ability ‍to strike targets across Europe.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The country's Defence Ministry released a video on Tuesday claiming to show combat vehicles carrying the Oreshnik missile system. Russia's president Vladimir Putin has previously declared the weapons as "impossible" to intercept because of its speeds which are reportedly more than ten times the ‌speed of sound. State news agency TASS said it was the first time the ministry had publicly shown the Oreshnik, with the deployment allowing Russian nuclear missiles to ‌reach European ​targets ‍slightly faster in the event of war with Europe. Read more: 'It's a dangerous lie': Ukraine denies strike on Putin's residence - as Trump hails 'positive' phone call with Russian leader Read more: New Year's Eve act at Kennedy Centre becomes latest boycott after Trump added to venue's name

Russia’s Defense Ministry claims that the “Oreshnik” missile system has already entered combat duty in Belarus.



“Oreshnik” is an experimental Russian missile complex using ballistic missiles. It was first used in November 2024 during a strike on the city of Dnipro.



Its reported… pic.twitter.com/DKsjbLP8gS — KyivPost (@KyivPost) December 30, 2025

The news comes just days after Donald Trump met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Florida to discuss Russia-Ukraine peace talks. Mr Trump said the negotiations were "95 per cent complete" and added that Russia was serious about making progress following their "two-and-a-half hour" conversation over the phone before the meeting with Mr Zelenskyy. But days before they met, Mr Trump warned: "Things like this end up in a third world war. "Everybody keeps playing games like this, you'll end up in a third world war, and we don't want to see that happen." Moscow first tested a conventionally armed Oreshnik against a target in Ukraine in November 2024. Mr Putin previously described the weapon's destructive power as being comparable to that of a nuclear weapon, even when fitted with a conventional warhead. Intermediate missiles have a range of up to 5,500km , which would enable them to strike anywhere in Europe or the western United States from Russia.

The move is meant to boost Moscow’s ability ‍to strike targets across Europe in the event of a war. Picture: Getty