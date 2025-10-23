The US Treasury announced the penalties on Rosneft and Lukoil on Wednesday

President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Vladimir Putin has branded Donald Trump decision to sanction Russia's largest oil firm an "unfriendly act."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Russian leader said the US president is hoping to put pressure on the Kremlin amid its ongoing war in Ukraine. "Dialogue is always better than war", Mr Putin declared as his forces continued to pound Ukraine with missile strikes. He added that his meeting with Mr Trump had not been cancelled, rather it had been "postponed".

The US Treasury announced the penalties on Rosneft and Lukoil on Wednesday, just a day after it was confirmed that a planned meeting between the US President and the Russian leader in Budapest had been shelved. Since the meeting was announced, Russia has not relented in its bombing campaign on its invaded neighbour, killing seven people including two children in its latest wave of missile and drone strikes. "Given President Putin's refusal to end this senseless war, the Treasury is sanctioning Russia's two largest oil companies that fund the Kremlin's war machine," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement. He said that "now is the time to stop the killing and for an immediate ceasefire," adding that his department will "take further action if necessary to support President Trump's effort to end yet another war". Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office alongside NATO chief Mark Rutte, Mr Trump said he keeps having conversations with Putin that "don't go anywhere". "I would say that it's time to make a deal. A lot of people are dying."

Russia's President Vladimir Putin gives a speech at a meeting of the Russian Geographical Society. Picture: Getty

But now, the US is attempting to pile pressure on Moscow as it scrambles to turn the tide. "I think that they'll certainly have an impact," Mr Trump told reporters. He added: "They're massive sanctions, and sanctions on oil, the two biggest oil companies, among the biggest in the world. Hopefully it'll push [Putin]. "Hopefully he'll become reasonable, and hopefully Zelenskyy will be reasonable too. It takes two to tango, as they say." It comes after Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a ceasefire is "still possible" as he called on Europe and the US to put more pressure on Russia.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Brussels. Picture: Getty