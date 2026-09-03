Vladimir Putin has hinted at the chance of a peace agreement in Ukraine but doubled down on claims Kyiv is responsible for “state terrorism”.

Speaking on Thursday, the Russian President said a number of countries including the US and China were ready to support a peace settlement.

But he said: "Ultimately, however, the problem must be resolved by the countries involved in the conflict - Russia and Ukraine. This is the correct approach."

“Yet, we are grateful to everyone attempting to contribute to a settlement. Is there a chance? In my view, yes, there is," Putin added in his speech at an economic forum in Russia's far east.

He also reiterated his accusation that Ukrainian warnings about risks to planes in Russian airspace amount to "state terrorism".

Putin claimed earlier this week that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's warning to airlines that Ukrainian drones would effectively shut down Russian airspace sounded like "state terrorism".

He warned that Moscow would find a way to respond if it happened.

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