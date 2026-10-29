Russian President Vladimir Putin said there would "be no winners" if tensions escalated with Europe

Vladimir Putin speaking at the Russia-Africa summit in Moscow . Picture: Reuters

By Issy Clarke

Vladimir Putin has said Russia is "prepared for war" with Europe, but insisted it does not want one.

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The Russian president made the remarks on the second day of a summit in Moscow with African leaders. Mr Putin - who invaded Ukraine in February 2022 - insisted he did not want conflict and said there would "be no winners" if tensions escalated further between Russia and Europe. He made the remarks as Russia continues to suffer heavy losses in the conflict, with roughly ten times more casualties in September than Ukraine, according to a NATO assessment. Putin's troops suffered more than 50,000 casualties in September, making it one of Russia's heaviest months since its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Read more: Putin hails Elon Musk as a 'genius' after Space X boss accused of restricting Ukraine's Starlink access Read more: Britain and Poland sign new defence pact to build new missiles and drones to counter Putin's Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chairperson of the African Union and President of Burundi Evariste Ndayishimiye. Picture: Reuters

Mr Putin, 74, also said that he did not want a situation similar to the Strait of Hormuz in the Baltic Sea, which has been effectively blocked since the start of the US-Iran war in February. The Russian president said he would support any steps to restore relations with European countries following an apparently amicable call with the leaders of Norway and Finland. It comes as 14 people were killed on a crowded rail platform by a Russian drone strike on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Thursday. Five others were killed in daytime attacks on two other cities, including two teenage girls killed in Chernihiv, northern Ukraine, and three people who died in strikes on the central city of Kremenchuk. The strikes came amid efforts to transport food and medicine into the severely deprived Russian-held Ukrainian town of Oleshky, following a ceasefire brokered by the US first lady Melania Trump.

President Vladimir Putin told a summit in Moscow that relief supplies would begin reaching civilians on Thursday and Friday, "with the support, incidentally, of the First Lady of the United States". The truce applies only to Oleshky and the wider Kherson region, which has suffered years of near-daily drone and artillery attacks. Some 1,500 of the prewar population of 24,000 people are believed to live among the ruins, under regular shellfire amid severe shortages of food and medicine. The local truce, brokered by Ms Trump with the involvement of Pope Leo, is intended to allow aid into Oleshky and enable those who want to leave to do so.

On Wednesday, Mr Putin revealed Russia was developing its own answer to Elon Musk's Starlink satellite network - hailing the Space X boss as a "genius". He said Russia was "in close contact" with the US, including Mr Musk, because "it is very important, in orbit, not to get in each other's way and to maintain a certain level of discipline and order." His comments came after a presentation by Russian Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev, who said Moscow had launched more than 30 satellites as it builds its own Starlink equivalent. It is estimated that Starlink has close to 10,000 satellites orbiting the earth, according to independent tracking site Orbital Radar. Ukraine has relied heavily on the system and its military version Starshield since the Russian invasion in 2023.

Zelenskyy complained earlier this month of speed restrictions that hampered its ability to intercept Russian attack drones and forced the cancellation of some operations. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Zelenskyy complained earlier this month of speed restrictions that hampered its ability to intercept Russian attack drones and forced the cancellation of some operations. The problems added to tensions between Kyiv and the US after President Donald Trump announced a deal to buy Russian diesel while pressing Kyiv to stop striking Russian oil refineries and saying it was time for Ukrainians to replace their president. At the weekend, Ukraine said Starlink and Starshield were again fully functional, but Musk accused the Ukrainian military of violating SpaceX's terms for using the system to launch offensive drone strikes. Neither Musk nor the US government, which operates Starshield using Starlink technology, have taken responsibility for imposing the speed curbs. Both have said publicly that any such decision could only have been taken by the other.

On Wednesday, Mr Putin revealed Russia was developing its own answer to Elon Musk's Starlink satellite network - hailing the Space X boss as a "genius". Picture: The Washington Post/Getty