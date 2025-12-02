The Russian leader claimed his country are "not planning to go to war" but are ready if "Europe wants to"

By Alex Storey

Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia is "ready for war" with Europe as US negotiators arrived in Moscow to discuss peace talks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends talks with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin in Moscow. Picture: Alamy

The Russian president made the comments ahead of his meeting with Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and US envoy Steve Witkoff, in Moscow, on Tuesday. Putin welcomed the US delegation to the Russian capital for the latest round of Ukraine peace talks. Prior to the meeting, he said: "We are not planning to go to war with Europe, but if Europe wants to and starts, we are ready right now."

Talks in Moscow got underway on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Pictures emerged of the peace talks beginning, where the American pair were asked about their stay in the Russian capital so far. Witkoff praised Moscow as a "magnificent city" and hailed Putin’s leadership. Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine agreed to the US’ 20-point peace plan to end the war with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced. While Mr Zelenskyy has admitted that "some things still need to be worked out," he said the agreement marks "one of the most challenging and yet optimistic moments at the same time" for achieving peace in Ukraine more than three years into Vladimir Putin’s illegal war. "Now more than ever there is a chance to end this war", Mr Zelenskyy said. He refused to share the full details of the plan but specified what he described as the "most sensitive things and most difficult questions and challenges."

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine agreed to the US’ 20-point peace to end the war with Russia, during a press conference in Ireland on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile speaking ahead of a cabinet meeting in Washington, President Trump described the war in Ukraine as a "mess" and "not an easy situation to resolve". He told reporters on Tuesday that he was trying to get Ukraine's war with Russia "settled," which he claimed would be the ninth during his tenure. Ahead of a cabinet meeting in Washington, Trump said: "We're trying to get [the war] settled. I've settled eight wars. This would be the ninth, and our people are over in Russia right now to see if we can get it settled. "Not an easy situation, let me tell you. What a mess." It also comes as Mr Zelenskyy, who is on a state visit to Ireland, told an event in Dublin the speed of peace negotiations - and the US interest in the negotiations - had given him cause for optimism. The Ukrainian president said: "A little bit [of] optimism was, in my words, [found] because of some speed of negotiations, and from the American side, their interest in it.

President Donald Trump described Ukraine' war as a mess. Picture: Alamy