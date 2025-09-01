Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska has opened the way to a resolution in Ukraine.

He also said a sustainable peace deal with Ukraine hinges on addressing the expansion of NATO in Eastern Europe.

Mr Putin told reporters that he had discussed the outcome of the Alaska summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation forum gets underway in Tianjin, China.

The forum brings together the Russian, Chinese, and Indian leaders, as well as those of Iran, Pakistan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, to discuss regional security, politics, and economics.

Mr Putin said: "In this regard, we highly appreciate the efforts and proposals from China and India aimed at facilitating the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis.

