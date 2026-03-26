John Healey was forced to admit that he's 'not happy' with the situation after Britain was forced to 'borrow' a German vessel for a NATO operation next month after HMS Dragon deployed to Middle East

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Defence Secretary was not able to correctly confirm the number of active UK warships in a car crash interview on LBC this morning.

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John Healey found himself in choppy waters when he was asked by Nick Ferrari at Breakfast how many frigates the UK has. After a long pause where he scrambled for the correct figure, Mr Healey eventually gave the number as 17, which experts say is incorrect. LBC has contacted the MoD for the exact figure but an expert said this morning that the UK had “two type 45 destroyers available and probably three type 23 frigates.” It comes as the Defence Secretary admitted Britain has been forced to 'borrow' a German frigate following the deployment of HMS Dragon to the Middle East. The claim Britain has 'run out’ of warships comes ahead of forthcoming Nato operations taking place next month, with Britain required to fulfil its quota of warships in attendance. Read more: Germany ‘bailing us out’ with Nato flagship after HMS Dragon sent to Cyprus Read more: Trump claims Iran wants peace deal despite regime rejecting plan because leaders 'fear being killed by own people'

John Healey found himself tongue tied on Thursday, admitting he's 'not happy' with the current situation - as he admitted Royal Navy personnel will now be forced to serve aboard the German flagged 'loan' vessel. Speaking with Nick following Healey's comments, Defence analyst Francis Tusa told LBC he was "flabbergasted" by Mr Healey's response. “I was flabbergasted, absolutely flabbergasted. I'm sorry, you don't need to have to be able to recite in reverse order the names of every ship, but quite frankly being able to say we have X available, if you can't do that, that is shocking. "We don't have 17 frigates and destroyers,” the defence expert insisted. “Ships have to go into maintenance. So do aircraft, so do tanks. But we've got a perfect storm of a very old class of frigate, type 23. They are falling off a cliff with maintenance problems. "So, if you were to add up all of the ships we could generate over time, it might be 11, but at the moment you have two type 45 destroyers available and probably three type 23 frigates.”

London, United Kingdom. 24th Mar, 2026. John Healey, Secretary of State for Defence leaves after the Cabinet Meeting. Picture: Alamy

Revealing the plans, the Defence Secretary admitted the UK has been forced to borrow a warship from Germany after HMS Dragon was deployed to assist in the Middle East. "The Germans have stepped in to supply their warship, while I can deploy Dragon to reinforce defences in the Middle East," he told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast. "But that group, that ship will still be commanded by a Royal Navy commodore. It will still have his battle team on board... It’ll be a German flagship vessel,” he added. It comes after Britain was forced to send its Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon to the eastern Mediterranean earlier this month amid the ongoing Iranian conflict. It comes as the Defence Secretary insisted Britain is 'turning up the pressure on Putin', after commandos were granted permission to board Russia's shadow fleet tankers travelling through UK waters.

Revenue from the sale of oil and liquified natural gas (LNG) has long funded Putin's war machine in Ukraine, with Sir Keir having now formally approved plans allowing the UK to start seizing Putin's vessels in UK waters. The PM revealed the plans as he travelled to Helsinki, Finland, for a summit with national leaders from the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), a The JEF, a military coalition of 10 northern European countries led by the UK, aims to defend against Russian incursions. It also includes Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

HMS Dragon, a Type 45 destroyer operated by the Royal Navy (RN). Picture: Alamy

“I'm not happy with the situation we have with British warships. And that's because it takes six years to build a warship, I tell you," Mr Healey told LBC. "You know, the past 14 years of previous governments, they cut the number of frigates and destroyers by a quarter. They cut the number of mine hunting ships by a half. "They cut the defence budget by £12 billion in the first five years. We're starting to fix these problems. We can't do that overnight. "But the fact that we're spending £300 million more on British shipbuilding this year is a sign that we're beginning to turn things around.”

The Prime Minister has launched the escalation in operations to intercept the tankers being used to get around international sanctions. Picture: Alamy

Moscow's shadow fleet is reported to be made up of more than a thousand ageing tankers. They illicitly ship oil and other goods out of Russia by flying the flags of other countries, with the aim of evading sanctions imposed by the West since the invasion of Ukraine began. JEF countries Finland, Sweden and Estonia have recently intercepted suspected shadow tankers travelling through the Baltic. Closing off British waters to the shadow fleet is aimed at forcing the Russian vessels into taking longer, more costly sea routes, or risk being intercepted by the UK.

Closing off British waters to the shadow fleet is aimed at forcing the Russian vessels into taking longer, more costly sea routes, or risk being intercepted by the UK. Picture: Getty