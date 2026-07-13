Ukraine's latest strikes on Russia have reportedly strengthened President Putin's resolve to keep fighting

Ukraine's latest strikes on Russia have reportedly strengthened President Putin's resolve to keep fighting. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Putin has threatened to respond to Ukrainian attacks on Russian soil with retaliatory strikes that would be “several times more powerful", adding that the scale of such responses would increase.

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Three insiders close to the Kremlin revealed that the Russian President was declining calls to establish a peace deal following Ukraine’s latest drone attacks on Russian oil refineries and ports, Reuters reported. The recent strikes are thought to have strengthened the Russian President’s resolve to keep dragging out the war. This comes after Russia was accused of using a “meat-grinder” approach to sending soldiers to the frontline, resulting in mass casualties for Moscow. Russian soldiers live on average for 20 to 35 minutes on the frontline with Ukraine amid rising numbers of fatal drone attacks, according to a Russian military blogger’s estimate. Read more: 'We are the guardians now': Trump reinstates Iranian naval blockade and announces toll for ships in Hormuz Strait Read more: Ann Widdecombe death timeline: How the murder investigation has unfolded so far as counter-terror police take lead

Russia’s reliance on heavy artillery near the frontline has also been made more difficult due to drone attacks. Picture: Alamy

The estimate, which was referenced by Oxford historian Peter Frankopan in a Foreign Policy report, highlights the increasingly lethal conditions for Russian troops as Ukraine continues to improve its drone technology. Russia has been accused of using a “meat-grinder” approach to warfare – in which it sends huge numbers of soldiers to the frontline in efforts to slowly wear down Ukrainian defences. But the increasing capacities of Ukrainian drone warfare mean that Russia is haemorrhaging troops at a rapid pace, with an average of 30,000 monthly casualties in 2026. By some estimates, eight Russian soldiers are killed or injured for every one Ukrainian. In May, British intelligence (GCHQ) confirmed that almost 500,000 Russian troops have been killed since Putin began his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia has been accused of using a “meat-grinder” approach to sending soldiers to the frontline. Picture: Getty

Mr Frankopan wrote: “According to Russian military bloggers, the average life expectancy of a new recruit—from arrival at a training ground to death in a combat zone—lies somewhere between 10 days and three weeks.” “Once they are sent onto the battlefield, Russian fighters survive an average of 20 to 35 minutes.” Russia’s reliance on heavy artillery near the frontline has also been made more difficult due to drone attacks, meaning the military is now leaning more on infiltration strategies. This sees Ukrainian soldiers carrying out small operations against weak parts of the Ukrainian frontline. In early 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that over 80 per cent of Russian targets are destroyed by Ukrainian drones, the majority of which are domestically produced.

Drone attacks have been exchanged on both sides, as Ukraine fights to advance its technology. Picture: Getty