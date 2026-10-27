The Russian President will meet Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Massoud Pezeshkian after hosting leaders of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Moscow, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

Vladimir Putin will meet Iranian President, Massoud Pezeshkian, and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Moscow on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Vladimir Putin will meet the Iranian President and the Emir of Qatar in Moscow on Tuesday, according to the Kremlin.

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The Russian President will meet Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Massoud Pezeshkian after hosting leaders of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Moscow, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump has said that he did not believe that China and Russia were helping Iran "at all," adding that Moscow and Beijing had "too much to lose" if they enabled Tehran. Trump said on Truth Social that he had seen comments from his critics and opponents that China and Russia were helping Iran. "If they are, it's at a very low level, but I don't believe they are at all. They have too much to lose, and we would know about it, and know about it very fast," Trump wrote. Read more: Ukraine to meet Russia and US in trilateral summit, Zelenskyy announces Read more: 'We would know': Trump says he does not believe China and Russia are helping 'wonderful' Iran 'at all'

A trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia and the US will take place in November, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said. Picture: Alamy

Trump said in July he trusted China and Russia not to help Tehran in the Iran war, but warned that if they did get involved "it would be very bad for them." This is not the first time Putin has announced meetings with world leaders amid his ongoing war against Ukraine. On Sunday, it was announced that a1 trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia and the US will take place in November, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said. The Ukrainian leader made the announcement on social media on Sunday evening, in which he also spoke of "very slow" progress being made on unlocking missile supplies to Kyiv. He added that any negotiations surrounding the issue of territory should only be discussed by the three leaders.

Zelenskyy answers media questions before his meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo this week. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Zelenskyy wrote a series of posts on X in which he said: "First, we are not exchanging anything for anything. "We are ready for discussions. If it is the territorial issue, then it must be discussed at the level of leaders. Other issues – at the level of technical groups. "So all of this can be discussed in November." He also reaffirmed that his military's access to Starshield systems and US intelligence sharing have now been fully restored. On Saturday, Elon Musk accused Ukraine of violating the satellite system by using it for "offensive drone strikes to kill people".

Zelenskyy and Trump have endured a turbulent relationship of late. Picture: Sebastian Goll/Alamy

Included in the five X posts, Zelenskyy also wrote: "Our security guarantees are our security guarantees. They cannot be dictated by the Russian side. "Restrictions on our army and Ukraine’s neutrality are not up for discussion. The territorial issue is a red line that can only be discussed at the level of leaders. "The Americans have long been raising the issue of exchanging territories – they call it 'land swaps.' There are also other formats and proposals for discussion." But the leader also conceded that progress on Ukraine getting missiles for Patriot systems were "moving very slowly"

The news comes two days after the White House said Melania Trump successfully secured a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine , localised to a blockaded city near the front line. The two nations reportedly agreed to temporarily stop all military action in Russian-occupied Oleshky to allow for humanitarian aid to enter and get ready for a civilian evacuation through a safe passageway, beginning on October 29.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff during their meeting this week. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy