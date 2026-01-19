Putin invited to join Trump's Gaza 'board of peace', Kremlin announces
Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to join the US-led "Peace Council" for Gaza, the Kremlin has announced.
Russia's statement is understood to refer to the Board of Peace being set up by the US to oversee the reconstruction of the Palestinian terriotory, reported Sky News on Monday morning.
Donald Trump is to chair the organisation's "Executive Board", with other members including former British Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair.
The board aims to address the Gaza conflict initially and then expand to other global conflicts. Mr
60 countries have been invited to join, but permanent membership will be available to those who pay $1bn.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Putin had "received an invitation through diplomatic channels to join this Peace Council".
"At the moment, we are studying all the details of this proposal and hope to have contacts with the American side to clarify all the nuances," he added.
Earlier, Kazakhstan's leader President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also accepted an invitation to join the same board, according to his spokesperson.