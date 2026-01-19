Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to join the US-led "Peace Council" for Gaza, the Kremlin has announced.

Russia's statement is understood to refer to the Board of Peace being set up by the US to oversee the reconstruction of the Palestinian terriotory, reported Sky News on Monday morning.

Donald Trump is to chair the organisation's "Executive Board", with other members including former British Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair.

The board aims to address the Gaza conflict initially and then expand to other global conflicts. Mr

60 countries have been invited to join, but permanent membership will be available to those who pay $1bn.