Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin's 'peace negotiations' over the future of Ukraine are little more than a “KGB operation,” Ukraine’s former Prime Minister has claimed.

Arseniy Yatsenyuk, who served as Ukraine's PM between 2014 and 2016, has described peace negotiations as a “sham,” insisting talks have not brought his country any closer to peace.

Speaking from the Munich Security Conference, he said: “I call it sham talks, sham consultations. It’s a special KGB operation under the auspices of [Vladimir] Putin.

"It has nothing to do with any kind of real negotiations.”

The comments come as the Trump administration continue to broker a deal with Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

Moscow is set to be represented by Vladimir Medinsky, a Putin aide, during the upcoming round of peace talks next week.

It comes despite staunch criticism of the advisor by Ukraine over his attitude to previous rounds of negotiations.

Read more: Russia 'possessed lethal dart frog toxin' used to kill Navalny, UK claims

Read more: Pressure mounts on police over Andrew’s trade envoy role and Epstein ties as top UK prosecutor insists 'nobody above law'