Senior Russian official Kirill Dmitriev on Saturday described a trip to Moscow by President Donald Trump's envoys on Ukraine as an "important peacemaking visit"

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with US special envoy in Moscow on September 5, 2026. Picture: Mikhail METZEL / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Russian President Vladimir Putin met US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Kremlin on Saturday, telling them at the start of the talks that the situation in Ukraine is "difficult."

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Putin praised US President Donald Trump's efforts to end the 4-1/2-year war in Ukraine. Trump suggested on Friday that the US had a fresh proposal aimed at ending the war. He did not elaborate. "Understanding that he is entering a difficult situation, he nevertheless does not stop his efforts to help bring about a settlement and to make his contribution to resolving the Russian-Ukrainian conflict," Putin said. Senior Russian official Kirill Dmitriev on Saturday described a trip to Moscow by President Donald Trump's envoys on Ukraine as an "important peacemaking visit," in the first Russian assessment following three hours of talks hosted by Putin in the Kremlin. Dmitriev, who took part in the talks, posted the comment on X along with pictures of himself seeing off US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner at a Moscow airport after the talks. Read more: 'We will not hesitate': US Central Command issues warning to Tehran as it strikes three Iranian oil tankers after attack on American naval ships Read more: 'This is our warning': 'Intimidating' masked ‘stop the boats’ protesters block roads in Dover

As in previous meetings, Putin was flanked by his foreign-policy aide, Yuri Ushakov, and his investment envoy, Dmitriev, who met the two visitors at the airport, took them to a restaurant, and then accompanied them to the Kremlin. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a statement posted on the Kremlin's channel in Max Messenger that Putin had ordered the military not to strike Kyiv for three days, starting at midnight on Saturday, in connection with Witkoff and Kushner's visit to the Ukrainian capital.

Putin noted in his opening remarks that the intensity of Ukrainian attacks on Russia has also decreased and promised to ensure the safety of the US negotiators. He said Russia did not yet agree to a broader three-day ceasefire. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had spoken to the two US envoys set to visit Ukraine on Sunday, adding that Ukraine was prepared to refrain from strikes on Moscow through Monday. The Russian Defence Ministry reported 53 Ukrainian drones in Russian airspace on Saturday, significantly fewer than the average seen in recent months. Moscow is celebrating City Day on Saturday, with hundreds of thousands of people taking part in open-air festivities across the city. A vast gulf remains between Russia and Ukraine on how to end the war, the deadliest in Europe since World War Two. A source close to the Kremlin, speaking before reports emerged of a possible trip by Trump's envoys, said Putin was still intent on capturing more territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on September 5, 2026. Picture: Kremlin Press Office/Anadolu via Getty Images

"There is no chance of reaching an agreement regarding the front line until Putin finishes securing the remaining part of the Donetsk region," the source told Reuters, adding that the Kremlin leader was confident — based on reports from his commanders — that this would happen by the end of the year. Western military analysts see such a possibility as remote, given Moscow's slow rate of progress. Ukraine has refused to surrender land it has successfully defended at huge cost, and rejects such terms as tantamount to surrender. The Kremlin said on Friday the position that Putin set out in a speech two years ago — that Ukraine should cede the entire territory of four regions claimed by Russia and abandon its plan to join NATO — was "unshakeable."

US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner (L) and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (R) smile prior to their meeting with Russian president in Moscow on September 5, 2026. Picture: Gavriil GRIGOROV / POOL / AFP via Getty Images