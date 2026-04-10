Putin and Zelenskyy have agreed to a two-day truce. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a two-day ceasefire as both countries mark Orthodox Easter.

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Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to hold fire "in all directions" after repeated requests from his counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which were ignored by Moscow. But the agreed truce will take place from 16:00 local time (13:00 GMT) on Saturday 11 April, through Easter Sunday, with Putin adding that he expected Ukraine to "follow the example" of Russia. Russia has also ordered its forces to be ready to intercept "possible enemy provocations" and any "aggressive actions". ​ Read more: Navy blocked from boarding Russian tankers in Channel as Putin humiliates Starmer after seizure threats Read more: ‘We see you’: Defence Secretary issues warning to Putin as he reveals how UK tracked Russian spy sub in month-long covert op

A residential building heavily damaged after a Russian strike in Odesa, Ukraine, on April 6. Picture: Alamy

In response, Zelenskyy took to X where he posted that Ukraine was "ready for symmetrical steps". He wrote: "People need an Easter free from threats and real movement toward peace/ Russia has a chance not to return to strikes after Easter as well." It comes days after Zelenskyy said he had asked the United States to pass on a proposal for a holiday weekend truce to Moscow as a first step. President Trump had threatened to stop supplying weapons for Ukraine in a bid to pressure European allies to join a "coalition of the willing" to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.