Once used to show off Russia's vast military, including its nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles, the parade this year had no tanks or other military equipment rolling over the cobbles of Red Square

Russian servicemen march on Red Square during the Victory Day military parade. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Russia held its most scaled-back Victory Day parade in years on Saturday due to the threat of attack from Ukraine.

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The May 9 parade on Red Square marks Russia's most revered national holiday, where the autocratic nation celebrates the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany. Once used to show off Russia's vast military, including its nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles, the parade this year had no tanks or other military equipment rolling over the cobbles of Red Square. Instead, weapons including a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile, the new Arkhangelsk nuclear submarine, the Peresvet laser weapon, the Sukhoi Su-57 fighter, the S-500 surface-to-air missile system and a host of drones and artillery were shown on giant screens on Red Square, and on state television. Fighter planes flew above the towers of the Kremlin and Putin made an eight minute speech, promising victory in the war in Ukraine which the Kremlin calls the "special military operation". Read More: Trump announces three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in hope to bring end to 'very long, deadly, and hard fought war' Read More: Russia and Ukraine fight on despite calls for WW2 victory parade ceasefire

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Victory Day military parade. Picture: Alamy

"The great feat of the victorious generation inspires the soldiers carrying out the tasks of the special military operation today," Putin said. "They are confronting an aggressive force armed and supported by the entire NATO bloc. And in spite of that, our heroes march forward." Soldiers and sailors, some of whom have served in Ukraine, marched and cheered as President Vladimir Putin looked on, seated beside Russian veterans in the shadow of Vladimir Lenin's Mausoleum. North Korean troops, who fought against Ukrainians in Russia's Kursk region, also marched.

North Korea's servicemen march as they attend the Victory Day military parade in Moscow. Picture: Alamy

After Russia and Ukraine accused each other of violating unilateral ceasefires they had each declared over recent days, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a three-day ceasefire from Saturday to Monday that was supported by the Kremlin and Kyiv. The two sides also agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners. "I'd like to see it stop. Russia-Ukraine - it's the worst thing since World War Two in terms of life. Twenty-five thousand young soldiers every month. It's crazy," Trump told reporters in Washington. He added that he would "like to see a big extension" of the ceasefire. There were no reports of violations of the ceasefire from either Moscow or Kyiv.

Russian Air Force Su-25 jets fly over Red Square leaving trails of smoke in the colors of the Russian state flag. Picture: Alamy