Putin will not attack NATO territory, says Trump
The US president downplayed media reports that CIA Director John Ratcliffe warned Russian officials against such an attack
Donald Trump has insisted Vladimir Putin will not attack a NATO country, playing down reports that the CIA warned Moscow against any such move.
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"He's not going to attack a NATO territory," Mr Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
The US president downplayed media reports that CIA Director John Ratcliffe warned Russian officials against such an attack earlier in the week.
Trump also denied that Ratcliffe had been sent to Moscow with a specific message, describing his contact with Russian officials as a "semi-routine trip".
It is understood Ratcliffe did not meet with President Vladimir Putin.
But Western intelligence agencies continue to monitor suspected Russian sabotage and “grey zone” activity across Europe - tactics designed to test NATO’s resolve and weaken support for Ukraine.
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It comes after earlier reports from the Wall Street Journal said that US intelligence believes that Putin is considering testing the resolve of NATO with a limited assault, which could include a cyberattack or a small-scale land invasion.
It is thought that any such assault would most likely be on a Baltic nation.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Putin had been briefed on the outcome of Tuesday's visit, which came as the war in Ukraine drags on and as efforts to reach a lasting peace between the United States and Iran have stalled.
Peskov declined to say what had been discussed or to provide any further details.
"All I can tell you is that there have been contacts via the security services. I can tell you that there have been no meetings with the Russian president.
"Naturally, President Putin is kept informed of everything without delay," said Peskov.