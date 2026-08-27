Donald Trump has insisted Vladimir Putin will not attack a NATO country, playing down reports that the CIA warned Moscow against any such move.

"He's not going to attack a NATO territory," Mr Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

The US president downplayed media reports that CIA Director John Ratcliffe warned Russian officials against such an attack earlier in the week.

Trump also denied that Ratcliffe had been sent to Moscow with a specific message, describing his contact with Russian officials as a "semi-routine trip".

It is understood Ratcliffe did not meet with President Vladimir Putin.

But Western intelligence agencies continue to monitor suspected Russian sabotage and “grey zone” activity across Europe - tactics designed to test NATO’s resolve and weaken support for Ukraine.

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