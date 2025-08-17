US envoy Steve Witkoff has claimed that Vladimir Putin agreed to security guarantees in talks with Donald Trump in Alaska on Friday. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

US envoy Steve Witkoff has claimed that Vladimir Putin agreed to security guarantees in talks with Donald Trump in Alaska on Friday.

Mr Witkoff told CCN today that the Russian President Putin agreed to allow the US provide "robust security guarantees" to Ukraine as part of a ceasefire deal. He told the broadcaster that the agreed provisions are similar to the NATO Article 5, which effectively means that an attack on a member state constitutes an attack on all of them. The US special envoy added: "We got to an agreement that the United States and other European nations could effectively offer Article 5-like language to cover a security guarantee. Read more: 'Russia is not our enemy' Farage adviser insists - as he claims UK 'would be better off' if it had not fought in WW2 Read more: BrewDog beers axed from almost 2,000 pubs across Britain The official said that the provision could be an alternative to Ukraine joining NATO, which Putin staunchly opposes, if President Zelensky "could live with that". The revelation comes after it was confirmed that Mr Zelenskyy will be joined by key European figures including British Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, NATO General Secretary Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, for crunch talks with Donald Trump in Washington on Monday. Recent hours have seen a growing list of European figures throw their support behind the Ukrainian President, announcing their attendance at Monday's White House summit. Number 10 has now confirmed that Sir Keir Starmer will be in attendance, shortly after co-chairing the so-called 'Coalition of the Willing' on Sunday afternoon. Donald Trump's administration extended invitations to a host of leaders ahead of the meeting, with Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb, Germany's chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emanuel Macron also accepting invites.

Mr Witkoff told CCN today that the Russian President Putin agreed to allow the US provide "robust security guarantees" to Ukraine as part of a ceasefire deal. Picture: Getty

The announcement came shortly before Ms von der Leyen met with the Ukrainian leader in Brussels, as the pair prepared to fly to the US ahead of the meeting. The leaders will be hoping for a more favourable outcome than was seen following Trump and Zelenskyy's last White House showdown, with Europe's show of support intended to send a strong signal to the US President. It comes as Donald Trump looks set to back Vladimir Putin's demands that any ceasefire agreement would require Ukraine to surrender the mineral-rich Donbas region to Russia.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to number 10 Downing Street, London. Picture: Alamy

In a statement released by Number 10 on Sunday, the Prime Minister announced that he "would join President Zelenskyy, and European leaders, for a meeting with President Trump at the White House tomorrow. "This follows the Prime Minister commending President Trump’s efforts to end Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine, reasserting his position that the path to peace cannot be decided without President Zelenskyy, and co-chairing a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing this afternoon (Sunday 17 August) to discuss the progress to provide Ukraine with robust security guarantees in the event of any deal. "At the meeting that will take place at the White House tomorrow, the Prime Minister, with other European partners, stands ready to support this next phase of further talks and will reaffirm that his backing for Ukraine will continue as long as it takes." Moments after the announcement, Ms Von der Leyen reiterated calls for Ukraine to have the final say on decisions linked to possible territorial concessions. She insisted that any ceasefire deal brokered with Putin must allow Ukraine to "uphold territorial integrity," Ursula Von der Leyen insisted ahead of Monday's Washington summit with Donald Trump.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Olena Zelenska will join Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and others for the White House meeting. Picture: Alamy

Friday night saw Trump meet with Putin in Alaska, with the US President rolling out the red carpet for the Russian leader. It was a move denounced by many, given the outstanding international arrest warrants issued for war crimes by the International Criminal Court (ICC). It comes as several outlets claim that during Friday night's negotiations with Trump, Mr Putin demanded full control of Donetsk and Luhansk - two occupied Ukrainian regions - as a condition for ending the war.

This afternoon, I will welcome @ZelenskyyUa in Brussels.



Together, we will participate in the Coalition of Willing VTC.



At the request of President Zelenskyy, I will join the meeting with President Trump and other European leaders in the White House tomorrow. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) August 17, 2025

In return for the mineral-rich territories, the Kremlin said the front line would be frozen and no further territory would be taken. A source close to the matter told AFP Putin "de facto demands that Ukraine leave Donbas" and "Trump is included to support it". A Republican source close to Mr Trump told The Telegraph: "The president wants to stop the killing and end the war. "That's the bottom line. "Negotiations over territory are part of that process. The ball is in Zelensky's court."

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Picture: Getty

The US President reportedly heard these demands during their meeting in Alaska on Friday. Mr Trump will speak to Mr Zelensky about it on Monday when they meet in the Oval Office, reports claim. Sir Keir Starmer will speak to the so-called "coalition of the willing" tomorrow ahead of Volodymyr Zelensky's White House meeting with Donald Trump on Monday. The Prime Minister, France's Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Friedrich Merz will host the meeting on Sunday afternoon. The coalition, made up of 30-plus nations, is prepared to deter Russian aggression by putting troops on the ground in Ukraine once the war is over. Read More: Starmer 'commends' Trump peace efforts as European leaders say next step must be 'trilateral summit' with Zelenskyy The meeting, which is expected to take place at approximately 2pm UK time, comes on the heels of US President Mr Trump's summit in Alaska with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The Prime Minister (right centre), France's Emmanuel Macron (left centre) and Germany's Friedrich Merz (right) will host the meeting on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Alamy

Mr Trump hoped to secure a peace deal from the talks at a military base in Anchorage, but both he and Mr Putin walked away without agreement on how to end the war in Ukraine. The US leader, however, insisted "some great progress" was made, with "many points" agreed and "very few" remaining. Read More: Zelenskyy to meet Trump in Washington on Monday following 'no deal' Alaska peace summit Read More: To stop Putin’s horrors, we must first drain his war chest

It comes as Mr Trump confirmed that Zelenskyy would meet him at the White House on Monday, in what many hope will not be a re-run of the pair's last Oval Office visit. Picture: Alamy

After the Alaska summit, the US president told Fox News it was now up to Mr Zelensky to "make a deal" to end the war. Sir Keir commended Mr Trump's "pursuit of an end to the killing" following a phone call with the US president, Mr Zelensky and Nato allies on Saturday morning. But he insisted Ukraine's leader must not be excluded from future talks to broker a peace in Ukraine. It comes as Mr Trump confirmed that Zelenskyy would meet him at the White House on Monday, in what many hope will not be a re-run of the pair's last Oval Office visit.

