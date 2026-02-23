Mr Zelenskyy also hinted he may not stand during his country's next election

By Alex Storey

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Vladimir Putin of already starting World War Three ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader argued that only strong military action and economic pressure would stop his counterpart and end the conflict. Mr Zelenskyy also revealed he has not decided whether he will run for another term when Ukraine next holds its general election. Referring to World War III, he said: "I believe that Putin has already started it. The question is how much territory he will be able to seize and how to stop him. Read more: Defence secretary to deploy peacekeeping troops as soon as Russian-Ukraine peace deal confirmed Read more: Russian athletes permitted to compete under own flag at Paralympics for first time since 2014

"Russia wants to impose on the world a different way of life and change the lives people have chosen for themselves." Mr Zelenskyy has rejected suggestions by Donald Trump to concede Ukrainian territory in the east and south in return for a potential ceasefire, as part of the US President's 28-point peace plan. He told the BBC: "I see this differently. I don't look at it simply as land. I see it as abandonment - weakening our positions, abandoning hundreds of thousands of our people who live there. "That is how I see it and I am sure that this withdrawal would divide our society." He added: "Will we lose? Of course not, because we are fighting for Ukraine's independence.

"I believe that stopping Putin today and preventing him from occupying Ukraine is a victory for the whole world. Because Putin will not stop at Ukraine." It comes after the latest round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia ended after less than two hours of "difficult" talks in Geneva. That followed a previous round of "very tense" six-hour talks in Switzerland days earlier. Addressing suggestions he may wish to step aside at the next election, Mr Zelenskyy added: "I might run and might not.

