Putin, Xi and Trump to meet, Kremlin confirms - as Russia targets Ukraine water supply
Putin, Donald Trump and Chinese Xi Jinping could hold a three-way meeting on the sidelines of next month's APEC summit in China, the Kremlin said on Monday.
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Putin, Donald Trump and Chinese Xi Jinping could hold a three-way meeting on the sidelines of next month's APEC summit in China, the Kremlin said on Monday.
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The potential meeting was revealed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in response to a Wall Street Journal report that the Russian President had proposed a meeting to discuss a way to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine.
"Given that all three heads of state may potentially take part in the summit in China, the subject of such a hypothetical meeting was indeed raised," he told reporters on Monday.
“It was raised, but no specific proposals or agreements were discussed or put forward by anyone, either regarding the meeting itself or the possible agenda and content of that meeting," he went on.
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Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha criticised the idea of a meeting, which he claimed would only “encourage Putin to continue this war.”
On X, he said: "A trilateral meeting between the leaders of Ukraine, the US, and Russia could help end the war sooner.
He went on: "A trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China, and the US would do only the opposite: encourage Putin to continue this war."
A trilateral meeting between the leaders of Ukraine, the US, and Russia could help end the war sooner. A trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China, and the US would do only the opposite: encourage Putin to continue this war.— Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) October 19, 2026
Inviting Putin to such a meeting would…
Peskov, who told reporters on a daily conference call that the US was continuing its mediation efforts to resolve the conflict and that Russia appreciated those efforts, said it was obvious that Ukraine would need to be involved in any final peace deal.
"Of course, a final settlement is impossible without the participation of someone in Kyiv who is prepared to take responsibility," he said.
The last US-mediated peace talks took place in February before the United States andIsrael launched a war against Iran.
Ukraine and Russia remain as far apart as ever when it comes to the terms of any possible peace deal.
This comes as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Ukraine received no advance warning from its partners of a Russian ballistic missile strike overnight.
Moscow launched one of its broadest air assaults in months, targeting water supplies and cutting power to over half a million households,
Russia fired 16 ballistic missiles at Kyiv and the surrounding region and more than 200 drones across the country in attacks stretching from Kharkiv and Dnipro in the east to Odesa in the south and Volyn and Rivne in the west.
More than 10 energy facilities were damaged, The Ukrainian President said.