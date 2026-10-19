Putin, Donald Trump and Chinese Xi Jinping could hold a three-way meeting on the sidelines of next month's APEC summit in China, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Putin may hold talks with the US and Chinese presidents on the Ukraine war. Picture: MIKHAIL METZEL/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Putin, Donald Trump and Chinese Xi Jinping could hold a three-way meeting on the sidelines of next month's APEC summit in China, the Kremlin said on Monday.

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The potential meeting was revealed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in response to a Wall Street Journal report that the Russian President had proposed a meeting to discuss a way to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine. "Given that all three heads of state may potentially take part in the summit in China, the subject of such a hypothetical meeting was indeed raised," he told reporters on Monday. “It was raised, but no specific proposals or agreements were discussed or put forward by anyone, either regarding the meeting itself or the possible agenda and content of that meeting," he went on. Read more: Rubio denies pause in US intel sharing with Ukraine and tells Zelenskyy to 'focus on ending war with Russia' Read more: Kaliningrad helped end Hitler’s war - now it's at the heart of Putin’s threat to Europe

The potential meeting was revealed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday. Picture: Contributor/Getty

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha criticised the idea of a meeting, which he claimed would only “encourage Putin to continue this war.” On X, he said: "A trilateral meeting between the leaders of Ukraine, the US, and Russia could help end the war sooner. He went on: "A trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China, and the US would do only the opposite: encourage Putin to continue this war."

A trilateral meeting between the leaders of Ukraine, the US, and Russia could help end the war sooner. A trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China, and the US would do only the opposite: encourage Putin to continue this war.



Inviting Putin to such a meeting would… — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) October 19, 2026

Peskov, who told reporters on a daily conference call that the US was continuing its mediation efforts to resolve the conflict and that Russia appreciated those efforts, said it was obvious that Ukraine would need to be involved in any final peace deal. "Of course, a final settlement is impossible without the participation of someone in Kyiv who is prepared to take responsibility," he said. The last US-mediated ​peace talks took place in February before the United States andIsrael ​launched a war ​against Iran. Ukraine and Russia remain as far apart as ever when it comes to the terms of any possible peace deal.

Ukraine received no advance warning from its partners of a Russian ballistic missile strike overnight, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. Picture: Imago/Alamy