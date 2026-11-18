Xi and Putin hold high-stakes talks ahead of trilateral meeting with Trump in China
Tomorrow, the two leaders will meet with Donald Trump on nuclear non-proliferation in an unprecedented trilateral meeting hosted in China.
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The Russia-China foreign policy partnership is working steadily and positively on the international stage, Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
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Their bilateral meeting took place in China's southern technological and manufacturing hub of Shenzhen, ahead of a summit of Asia Pacific leaders.
Tomorrow, the two leaders will meet with Donald Trump on nuclear non-proliferation in an unprecedented trilateral meeting.
Trump will fly to China later from the Philippines, where he is attending another summit.
Putin said on Wednesday he expected a big potential benefit from his upcoming meeting with Trump and Jinping.
Citing what he said was a fragmented global economy and military-political risks, Putin said in a speech to the summit that partnership, rather than isolation, was needed, and that APEC provided a chance for a constructive exchange of views.
"I therefore expect big potential benefit from the upcoming trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China and the United States, which is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit," he said.