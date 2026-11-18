The Russia-China foreign policy partnership is working steadily and positively on the international stage, Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Their bilateral meeting took place in China's southern technological and manufacturing hub of Shenzhen, ahead of a summit of Asia Pacific leaders.

Tomorrow, the two leaders will meet with Donald Trump on nuclear non-proliferation in an unprecedented trilateral meeting.

Trump will fly to China later from the Philippines, where he is attending another summit.