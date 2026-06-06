In an open letter to Putin sent on Thursday, Zelensky called for direct negotiations between them

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rubbished the chances of him meeting his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky after the latter requested face-to-face talks aimed at ending the war between the nations. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rubbished the chances of him meeting his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky after the latter requested face-to-face talks aimed at ending the war between the nations.

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In an open letter to Putin sent on Thursday, Zelensky called for direct negotiations between them aimed at ending the war which began more than four years ago. The letter, which at times struck a mocking tone, saw Zelensky writing that it was "wrong to simply wait" for the war to become the focus of US attention once more. Responding, the Russian premier called the letter "rude" and said he did not see the point in meeting the Ukrainian leader. "I don't see any point for now," he said when asked whether he would take up Zelensky's offer at Russia's annual economic forum in St Petersburg on Friday. Read More: Ukraine strikes Russian warships docked near St Petersberg as Putin's economic forum begins Read More: UK summons Russian ambassador over 'reckless' drone attack on Nato member Romania

Responding, the Russian premier called the letter "rude" and said he did not see the point in meeting the Ukrainian leader. Picture: Getty