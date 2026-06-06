Putin dismisses Zelensky's calls for face-to-face meeting saying he does 'not see the point'
In an open letter to Putin sent on Thursday, Zelensky called for direct negotiations between them
Russian President Vladimir Putin has rubbished the chances of him meeting his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky after the latter requested face-to-face talks aimed at ending the war between the nations.
Listen to this article
In an open letter to Putin sent on Thursday, Zelensky called for direct negotiations between them aimed at ending the war which began more than four years ago.
The letter, which at times struck a mocking tone, saw Zelensky writing that it was "wrong to simply wait" for the war to become the focus of US attention once more.
Responding, the Russian premier called the letter "rude" and said he did not see the point in meeting the Ukrainian leader.
"I don't see any point for now," he said when asked whether he would take up Zelensky's offer at Russia's annual economic forum in St Petersburg on Friday.
Read More: Ukraine strikes Russian warships docked near St Petersberg as Putin's economic forum begins
Read More: UK summons Russian ambassador over 'reckless' drone attack on Nato member Romania
"Was it a way to create the conditions for a face-to-face meeting or a way not to set up a face-to-face meeting? I think it was the second."
After Putin spoke, Zelensky said Putin "was choosing war again" .
"He just doesn't want to end the war. I think that many in the world were disappointed by this answer," he wrote on Telegram.
"The only point is for the Ukrainian side to halt the advance of our armed forces. But we need agreements - not for six months, not for three months, but for the long term," he said.
"Let the experts get to work and come up with some solutions. After that, we can meet."
The war has been placed on the backburner by US officials as it grapples with the spluttering Iran war effort.
But drone attacks by Ukrainian forces deep into Russian territory have reiterated the need for a ceasefire and peace talks.
Donald Trump, who has been preoccupied with Iran, said he would support the two men meeting to settle the war, which has raged since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.