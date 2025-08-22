Putin is 'trying to wriggle out of meeting', Zelenskyy claims as Kremlin insists Russia is ready for peace talks
Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia’s Vladimir Putin of “trying to wriggle out of holding a meeting” to agree a ceasefire deal.
Listen to this article
Mr Zelenskyy declared, “They don’t want to end this war” as he hit out at Russia’s continued attacks on Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure.
It comes as the Kremlin confirmed no date had been set between the Ukrainian and Russian leaders for a face-to-face meeting.
Referencing recent attacks on Ukraine, Mr Zelenskyy said: “We expect our partners to respond in a principled manner.
“This war must be brought to an end. Pressure must be exerted on Russia to end the war. Putin understands nothing but force and pressure.”
Read more: Trump suggests Ukraine has 'no chance' of winning war unless it attacks Russia
Addressing plans for a bilateral meeting, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov insisted Putin is ready to meet Mr Zelenskyy but only when a summit agenda is ready.
It comes after Donald Trump suggested Ukraine has "no chance" of winning its war against Russia - unless it “goes on the offensive.”
In a lengthy post to TruthSocial on Thursday evening, the US President said: "It is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invaders country.
"It's like a great team in sports that has a fantastic defense, but is not allowed to play offense. There is no chance of winning! It is like that with Ukraine and Russia.
"Crooked and grossly incompetent Joe Biden would not let Ukraine FIGHT BACK, only DEFEND. How did that work out?
"Regardless, this is a war that would have NEVER happened if I were President - ZERO CHANCE. Interesting times ahead!!!"
Earlier, the Kremlin said Vladimir Putin is ready for face-to-face talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Donald Trump has suggested Ukraine has "no chance" of winning the war against Russia - unless it attacks.
In a lengthy post to TruthSocial on Thursday evening, the US President said: "It is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invaders country.
"It's like a great team in sports that has a fantastic defense, but is not allowed to play offense. There is no chance of winning! It is like that with Ukraine and Russia.
"Crooked and grossly incompetent Joe Biden would not let Ukraine FIGHT BACK, only DEFEND. How did that work out?
"Regardless, this is a war that would have NEVER happened if I were President - ZERO CHANCE. Interesting times ahead!!!"
Earlier, the Kremlin said Vladimir Putin is ready for face-to-face talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The Russian leader has been under mounting pressure to meet with Mr Zelenskyy in recent days, after European leaders gathered at the White House to find a path to peace.
At the summit, which included Donald Trump, Mr Zelenskyy and Sir Keir Starmer, plans were drawn up for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia and the United States.
In the days since Mr Trump’s White House summit, the suggestion has been a bilateral meeting between Russia and Ukraine, rather than the proposed trilateral summit.
Zelenskyy has long said he is willing to sit down with Russian officials, but only if a path for peace is visible.