By Henry Moore

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia’s Vladimir Putin of “trying to wriggle out of holding a meeting” to agree a ceasefire deal.

Mr Zelenskyy declared, “They don’t want to end this war” as he hit out at Russia’s continued attacks on Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure. It comes as the Kremlin confirmed no date had been set between the Ukrainian and Russian leaders for a face-to-face meeting. Referencing recent attacks on Ukraine, Mr Zelenskyy said: “We expect our partners to respond in a principled manner. “This war must be brought to an end. Pressure must be exerted on Russia to end the war. Putin understands nothing but force and pressure.” Read more: Trump suggests Ukraine has 'no chance' of winning war unless it attacks Russia

Addressing plans for a bilateral meeting, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov insisted Putin is ready to meet Mr Zelenskyy but only when a summit agenda is ready. It comes after Donald Trump suggested Ukraine has "no chance" of winning its war against Russia - unless it “goes on the offensive.” In a lengthy post to TruthSocial on Thursday evening, the US President said: "It is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invaders country. "It's like a great team in sports that has a fantastic defense, but is not allowed to play offense. There is no chance of winning! It is like that with Ukraine and Russia. "Crooked and grossly incompetent Joe Biden would not let Ukraine FIGHT BACK, only DEFEND. How did that work out? "Regardless, this is a war that would have NEVER happened if I were President - ZERO CHANCE. Interesting times ahead!!!" Earlier, the Kremlin said Vladimir Putin is ready for face-to-face talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Donald Trump has suggested Ukraine has "no chance" of winning the war against Russia - unless it attacks.

