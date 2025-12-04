22-year-old Luiza Rozova was tracked down in Paris by TSN journalist Dmytro Sviatnenko who pleaded with her to call the Russian dictator and ask him to stop "shelling Kyiv"

Vladimir Putin's secret daughter was forced to apologise after she was confronted by a Ukrainian journalist whose brother was killed by strikes in November. Picture: TSN Ukraine/Dmytro Sviatnenko

By Rebecca Henrys

Vladimir Putin's secret daughter was forced to apologise after she was confronted by a Ukrainian journalist whose brother was killed by strikes in November.

22-year-old Luiza Rozova was tracked down in Paris by TSN journalist Dmytro Sviatnenko who pleaded with her to call the Russian dictator and ask him to stop "shelling Kyiv". Ms Rozova - whose real name is Elizaveta Krivonogikh - is Putin's daughter from an affair with Svetlana Krivonogikh, a cleaner turned multimillionaire. However, her father has neither publicly confirmed nor denied their connection. Read more: Conservative MPs call for Government to reject US peace plan for Ukraine Read more: Ukraine tells Putin to 'stop wasting the world's time' after peace negotiators in Moscow fail to agree deal

A serviceman holds a portrait of fallen Ukrainian marine Volodymyr Sviatnenko during a farewell ceremony on Maidan Nezalezhnosti on November 7, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: Andriy Zhyhaylo/Oboz.ua/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Mr Sviatnenko's brother Volodymyr was killed in an air strike by Russian forces in November whilst he was receiving a medal away from the frontlines. He told Ms Rozova: "Three weeks ago, your father killed my brother. "He was killed by the Russians. "But not on the battlefield. In the deep rear. "He and his comrades were gathered on the parade ground to be awarded. "They gathered the best. The best pilots and infantrymen of the brigade. "By order. In open terrain. Ballistics flew in. The history of negligence (or not negligence) repeated itself."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia would be ready for war if necessary. Picture: Alamy

Ms Rozova apologised to Mr Sviatnenko for what her father is doing, after the journalist asked her whether there were any discussions taking place between the family members around their dinner table. She praised his courage for going to Paris to confront her but told him that she'd already spoken to him enough. "I'm really sorry, but I can't answer your question," she said. "I think I've already talked to you enough. "I'm really sorry that this is happening. Unfortunately, I'm not responsible for this situation. "I'm glad you had the courage to come up to me and talk." Throughout the conversation, Mr Sviatnenko had pleaded with her to do something to get her father to stop his war with Ukraine. He invited her to Kyiv and Pokrovsk in the hopes that it might stop Putin from raining missiles down on Ukraine. Mr Sviatnenko told her he'd even pay for her tickets to go to the war-torn country. "You could come to Kyiv and perform better than any Patriot air defence system, for example, and go to Pokrovsk now," he told Ms Rozova. "And it's quite possible that this whole story, this mess, will end." Ms Rozova replied: "Well, can you imagine? How am I going to go there now?" "I understand perfectly. I don't see any obstacles," he said. "I'll even buy you a plane ticket with my own money. Only it won't fly to Kyiv." Ms Rozova said: "Unfortunately, I can't help you. I'm very sorry."

Russia's President Vladimir Putin greets US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff prior to their talks in Moscow on August 6, 2025. Picture: GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images