Moscow is using the election to gauge levels of public support for the war in Ukraine, which entered its fourth year in February. Picture: Getty/Reuters

The United Russia Party, which is in power, is expected to comfortably win Russia's parliamentary election, according to partial official results released on Saturday.

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Moscow is using the election to gauge levels of public support for the war in Ukraine, which entered its fourth year in February. The vote will elect a new State Duma, in what critics have described as a tightly controlled election, with serious opposition largely excluded. Early results show the ruling United Russia party leading with 57.5% of the vote. The majority of the country's anti-war parties were blocked from entering the ballot before voting across Russia's 11 time zones got under way.

Early results show the ruling United Russia party leading with 57.5% of the vote. Picture: Getty

The decision was reached after the Supreme Court declared that the liberal Yabloko party, which is pushing for a ceasefire, had breached electoral rules. The Yabloko party has denied this claim. Despite the court's decision, some Yabloko candidates are standing in single-member constituencies, which make up half of the 450 seats in the lower house of parliament. Yabloko's leader, Nikolai Rybakov, publicly spoiled his ballot paper in response to the decision, adding his party's name and the slogan "For peace" onto the sheet. Other parties allowed to stand, including the New People party and Just Russia, were some way behind in the polling, but remained on course to gain seats in the State Duma. The deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council and former president, Dmitry Medvedev, said United Russia had run a dignified campaign.

Yabloko's leader, Nikolai Rybakov, publicly spoiled his ballot paper in response to the decision, adding his party's name and the slogan "For peace" onto the sheet. Picture: Getty