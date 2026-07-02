The Orlan 10 drone is used by the Russian MoD. Picture: Russian MoD

By EJ Ward

Russian shadow fleet tankers were used to launch drones over nuclear sites in Britain and across Europe as part of a coordinated Kremlin surveillance campaign, a new report has claimed.

Analysis by the International Institute for Strategic Studies suggests Moscow exploited gaps in Nato’s air defences during a 15-month drone campaign targeting military bases, airports, critical infrastructure and nuclear sites in more than a dozen countries. The report says RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire and other US air force bases in England were among the sites targeted by drones in late 2024. RAF Lakenheath was at the time being prepared to host US nuclear weapons, which were later deployed there in July 2025. The IISS says drones may have been launched from Russia-linked vessels operating in the North Sea, including the Hav Dolphin, a cargo vessel which was travelling towards Hull at the time. Researchers also linked the campaign to drone sightings over France’s Île Longue submarine base in Brittany, home to the country’s sea-launched nuclear missile arsenal, as well as airbases in Belgium and the Netherlands where US nuclear weapons are stored. Read more: ‘Drones in, destroyers out’: Starmer’s Defence Investment Plan is scrapping real warships and replacing them with fantasy fleets Read more: Russian soldiers ‘survive on average 20 minutes when they reach frontline due to drone attacks’

The report analysed 144 incidents across 13 European countries between August 2024 and February 2026. On each occasion, researchers said one or more Russian shadow fleet vessels were nearby. Charlie Edwards, senior fellow for strategy and national security at the IISS and co-author of the report, said the pattern could not be dismissed as coincidence. “The pattern of sightings across 15 months and 13 countries cannot be explained by misidentification or opportunism alone,” he said. “Russia has demonstrated, repeatedly and in public, that it can penetrate the airspace of Nato member states — including over nuclear sites — without triggering a collective allied response. “That gap between capability and political will is now a strategic vulnerability.” The report concludes it is “highly likely” the Kremlin conducted a coordinated unmanned aerial vehicle campaign across Europe. It says the operation appears to have been designed to test Nato air defences, gather intelligence on sensitive military sites, map logistics hubs supporting Ukraine, and exert psychological pressure on European governments. The drones were often spotted flying low over airbases and airports, but none were captured or shot down by western militaries.

In one UK incident, a police helicopter tried to track drones flying into the country but pulled back for safety reasons. The report says using an anti-drone laser was discussed but not taken forward. Researchers said the incidents exposed a serious weakness in European air defence systems, which were built to deal with conventional military threats rather than small, cheap, low-flying drones launched from ships. The campaign is also said to have relied on “dark sailing” vessels operating with their transponders switched off. Some ships may have acted as launch platforms, while others may have been used as recovery vessels or signal repeaters. The IISS said Russia appears to have adapted techniques learned from the war in Ukraine, where drones are now central to battlefield reconnaissance, targeting and psychological warfare. Mr Edwards described the campaign as “a series of tactical successes for the Kremlin” and “a strategic failure of allied defences”. Other incidents examined by the report include drone sightings over Denmark in September 2025, which forced the closure of Copenhagen airport and other airports in the country. Four shadow fleet tankers were sailing near Denmark at the time, including the Boracay, which was seized by French commandos four days later. The tanker was later released, but the boarding reportedly found a Chinese captain and two Russian nationals employed by the Moran Security Group, a Russian private military company. The IISS said that discovery confirmed the “militarisation of shadow fleet tankers” as an operational practice rather than just a theory. The report suggests the campaign may have been orchestrated by the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency. It also cites an incident off Ireland in December 2025, on the evening after Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s first state visit to the country.

The oil tanker "Kira K," identified by Greenpeace as part of Russia's shadow fleet. Picture: Alamy