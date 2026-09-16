The prime suspect in the Putney Pusher investigation has been found dead.

Police searched his house and subsequently rearrested him for possession of Class A and Class B drugs – believed to be cocaine and cannabis.

He was detained on June 15 at his home in Chiswick for attempted grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident on Putney Bridge in 2017 when a jogger shoved a female pedestrian into the path of a double decker bus.

Ambulance and police attended an address in west London where the suspect Nicholas Brandram, 44 was found dead.

“At this time his death is being treated as unexpected, but is not believed to be suspicious."

“Sadly, a 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next-of-kin have been informed.

The Met Police said today: “At 19.12hrs on Tuesday, 15 September officers and the London Ambulance Service attended an address in Chiswick, Hounslow after a man was found unresponsive inside a property.

Mr Brandram was a multi-millionaire banker descended from royalty who worked as a director at a private bank and a decorated former British Army officer who served in several major conflicts.

“A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We were called at 7.55pm on Tuesday 15 September to reports of an incident.

“We sent resources to the scene including an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car, an advanced paramedic and a clinical team manager.

“Very sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The notorious 'Putney Pusher' incident happened on May 15 2017 at about 7.40am.

A woman walking on Putney Bridge was approached by a jogger coming from the opposite direction.

The man shoved her into the road, into the path of an oncoming 430 bus.

The lighting reactions of driver Oliver Salbris saved the woman's life - he swerved at the last second, missing her head by inches.

The woman has never been publicly identified.

The jogger carried on across Putney Bridge and the case sparked a long-running police investigation.

At the time of the original appeal, the suspect was described as a white man in his early to mid-30s, with a stocky build and short brown hair. He was wearing a grey T-shirt and dark blue shorts.

Police conducted more than 50 interviews and made three arrests but no suspect was ever charged and the investigation was closed in 2018 before new information came to light.

The suspect was released under investigation earlier this month.

The Met said at the time: "On Monday, June 15, a 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm.

"The arrest relates to an incident on May 5, 2017, where a woman was pushed into the path of a bus on Putney Bridge in Putney.

"Once in police custody, he was also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and Class B drugs.

"He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue."