The inquest into his death heard how his brother-in-law found him unresponsive at his West London home

Nicholas Brandram. Picture: Family

By Georgia Rowe

The man who was arrested on suspicion of being the so-called ‘Putney pusher’ was found dead at his home after missing a family meal, an inquest has heard.

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Nicholas Brandram was found dead at his home on Cranbrook Road, Chiswick, on September 15. Police had arrested the 44-year-old in June in connection with an incident on Putney Bridge in which a jogger shoved a woman headfirst into the path of an oncoming bus on May 5 2017. At the time of his death, the banker had been released under investigation. Melanie Lee, area coroner for London West, opened and suspended an inquest into his death at West London Coroner’s Court on Tuesday afternoon. Opening the inquest, the coroner said: “On the evening of Tuesday September 15 2026, Nicholas did not attend a family meal as planned. Read more: 'He is innocent': Family of ‘Putney Pusher’ suspect blame police over banker's death Read more: ‘Obsessed’ boy, 14, repeatedly stabbed schoolgirl because 'she rejected him for a date'

The prime suspect in the Putney Pusher case was found dead at home. Picture: Met Police

“His brother-in-law attended Nicholas’s home address and gained access using a spare key provided by a neighbour. “Upon searching the house, he found Nicholas in an upstairs room.“ Paramedics attended and despite resuscitation, he was pronounced deceased at 8.58pm. ”The coroner added that the death had not been considered suspicious and there was “no evidence of third-party involvement”. Ms Lee said provisional results from a post-mortem examination indicated his death was “due to ligature compression of the neck”.