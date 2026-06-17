A suspect arrested nine years after a jogger shoved a woman headfirst into the path of an oncoming bus has been released on bail.

He was filmed running past a man before lashing out at the female pedestrian on May 5 2017.

The 44-year-old man was arrested on Monday over the incident where a runner was caught on camera suddenly pushing the woman as she passed him on Putney Bridge in south-west London.

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Bus driver Oliver Salbris managed to swerve to avoid crushing the woman, telling the Sunday Times: “If I hadn’t swerved, I would have smashed her head.”

The woman suffered minor injuries, and tried to confront the runner when he returned across the bridge 15 minutes later, but he ignored her.

The Metropolitan Police said the man was additionally arrested on suspicion of possession of class A and class B drugs and released on bail.

A Met spokesperson said: “On Monday June 15, a 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm.

“The arrest relates to an incident on May 5 2017, where a woman was pushed into the path of a bus on Putney Bridge in Putney.

“Once in police custody, he was also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and Class B drugs.

“He has since been bailed pending further investigation in relation to all offences.

“Inquiries continue.”