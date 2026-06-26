A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a three-year-old girl in Surrey.

Police, who were called to the address around 5.40pm following concern of safety reports, said he would be taken into custody once he had been treated.

The 31-year-old man was arrested at the property in Pyrcroft Road and was taken to hospital.

Surrey Police said the girl was found dead after they were called to a property in Chertsey on Thursday.

Surrey Police’s Major Crime Team is leading an investigation into the death with a statement from the force saying they believed it happened “within a family setting” and they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson from the Major Crime Team said: “This is a tragic incident, and our officers are working hard to build a picture of what happened.

“We have made an arrest in connection with this incident and at this stage, we are not looking to identify anyone else in connection with our investigation. We have no reason to believe there is any risk to the public.”

“There is a significant police presence in Pyrcroft Road and this will remain over the coming days.

“We appreciate that the incident itself, as well as the significant police presence, will be concerning for local residents and we would like to thank them for their co-operation as we conduct our investigation.”