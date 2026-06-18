The flight from London to Sydney will take up to 22 hours. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Australian airline Qantas has announced direct flights between London and Sydney.

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Estimated to take up to 22 hours, the “game-changing new route” will be the longest commercial flight in the world. The flights will take off in October 2027 with tickets expected to go on sale from February next year. UK tourism minister Stephanie Peacock said: “Qantas’s decision to make London the first destination for Project Sunrise is a powerful vote of confidence in the UK as a hub for global tourism, and a reflection of the deep ties between our two countries. “This is a historic moment, not just for British aviation and tourism, but for the millions of passengers who will experience flying from Sydney to London non-stop for the first time.”

Tickets will go on sale in February 2027. Picture: Getty

To achieve the feat, Qantas has ordered 12 A350-1000ULR aircraft, manufactured by Airbus in Toulouse. Each aircraft will be configured with 238 seats across four cabins – First Class, Business, Premium Economy and Economy – and will be fitted with an additional 20,000-litre fuel tank to the A350 that will enable it to fly over 16,000km for up to 22 hours non-stop. Qantas has said it will cut up to four hours off the current one-stop services, and plans for the second Project Sunrise route to connect Australia and New York directly. It will fly in conjunction with Qantas’s existing Perth-London and Sydney-Singapore-London services.

A new era in travel is almost here. ​



Sydney > London. Non-stop. A world first. ​

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Commencing October 2027 🇦🇺🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/hbqeEuUCdI — Qantas (@Qantas) June 17, 2026

Read more: Cervical cancer deaths fall to zero in vaccinated young women - as risk of dying before 30 'close to zero' thanks to jabs Read more: 'Prototype' Stonehenge discovered unearthed by archeologists after 5,000 years The current longest commercial flight, according to FlightRadar24, is Singapore Airlines’ 15,349km trip between New York and Singapore, but Qantas’s Project Sunrise flight will bridge the 16,995km distance between London and Sydney in one stop. Qantas’s Perth to London Heathrow flight is currently the world’s fourth longest flight according to FlightRadar24 and is the longest flight operating out of both Britain and Australia.

The flights will take off in October 2027. Picture: Getty