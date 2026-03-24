A quadruple amputee professional athlete has been arrested on suspicion of shooting a car passenger during an argument in Maryland.

A professional cornhole player who made history as the first quadruple amputee to compete in the televised American Cornhole League has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was shot dead in a car in Maryland.

Dayton Webber, 27, is accused of killing Bradrick Wells, also 27, during an argument late on Sunday night, according to investigators in Charles County, near Baltimore.

Police said Webber was driving with Wells in the front passenger seat at around 10.25pm when the pair began arguing in front of other people in the vehicle.

Investigators allege Webber then shot Wells, pulled over in La Plata and asked the other passengers to help remove the body from the car.

Authorities said they refused, got out and ran from the scene, while Webber drove away with Wells’ body still in the vehicle.

Webber’s arrest has drawn wider attention because of his sporting profile.

He survived a severe bacterial infection as a baby after undergoing amputations to his legs and lower arms, and later became a successful cornhole player.

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