Quadruple amputee professional athlete arrested on suspicion of murder after car shooting
Dayton Webber, 27, is accused of killing Bradrick Wells, also 27, during an argument late on Sunday night
A quadruple amputee professional athlete has been arrested on suspicion of shooting a car passenger during an argument in Maryland.
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A professional cornhole player who made history as the first quadruple amputee to compete in the televised American Cornhole League has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was shot dead in a car in Maryland.
Dayton Webber, 27, is accused of killing Bradrick Wells, also 27, during an argument late on Sunday night, according to investigators in Charles County, near Baltimore.
Police said Webber was driving with Wells in the front passenger seat at around 10.25pm when the pair began arguing in front of other people in the vehicle.
Investigators allege Webber then shot Wells, pulled over in La Plata and asked the other passengers to help remove the body from the car.
Authorities said they refused, got out and ran from the scene, while Webber drove away with Wells’ body still in the vehicle.
Webber’s arrest has drawn wider attention because of his sporting profile.
He survived a severe bacterial infection as a baby after undergoing amputations to his legs and lower arms, and later became a successful cornhole player.
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Cornhole is a lawn game in which players throw fabric bean bags at a raised wooden board, scoring points by landing them on the surface or through a six-inch hole.
Two witnesses who reportedly saw the shooting then alerted police, prompting a search.
A few hours later, a resident in nearby Charlotte Hall called officers after a body was found in a yard.
Police later found Webber’s car in Charlottesville, Virginia, around 150 miles from where Wells’ body was discovered.
Officers said Webber was traced to a nearby hospital, where he had sought treatment for an unspecified medical issue, and was arrested on discharge.
Authorities said Webber, Wells and the other passengers were “all known to each other”. No possible motive has been given.
In a 2023 essay for NBC, Webber wrote after a major comeback win: “I knew I could make it as a pro. It felt amazing to go from underdog to winner.”