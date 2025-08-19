More than one in four parents will go without food or heating to afford a school uniform, a survey has suggested. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

More than one in four parents will go without food or heating to afford a school uniform, a survey has suggested.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A poll of 2,000 parents of school-age children in England found nearly half use credit cards to pay for uniform, while more than a third use 'buy now, pay later' schemes, such as Klarna, to cover costs. 47 per cent of parents are worried about the cost of buying uniform for the start of the school year, according to the poll for charity Parentkind. The Education Secretary has called on schools to reduce the number of branded items of uniform they require ahead of an incoming change in the law. Speaking ahead of the new term, Bridget Phillipson said no family should have to choose between "putting food on the table" and buying school uniform. Read more: Hospitals barring private school pupils from work experience 'may be breaking the law', care minister tells LBC Read more: Eight pubs a week shutting their doors amid tax hikes, figures reveal Her comments come as a survey, carried out by Censuswide between July 31 and August 7, found 29 per cent of parents said they will go “without heating or eating” to pay for school uniform. Nearly a third (31 per cent) of parents said they were likely to go into debt to buy school uniform.

More than one in four parents will go without food or heating to afford a school uniform, a survey has suggested. Picture: PA

The poll – of parents of children aged four to 15 who attend state schools in England – found that 46 per cent said they make personal sacrifices and "go without" to pay for school uniform. The Government’s Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill includes a proposal to cap the number of branded uniform items schools in England can require. The Bill, which is currently being considered in the House of Lords, plans to require all schools in England to reduce the number of compulsory branded uniform items to three, plus a branded tie for secondary and middle schools. It is due to come into force from September 2026, the Department for Education (DfE) said. But schoolwear retailers have warned that the cap could increase costs for families as they say it could mean parents spend more on replacing lower-quality items which might not last as long as branded items.

Katharine Birbalsingh, headteacher of Michaela Community School in Brent in north-west London, has suggested that a cap on branded school uniform items could hamper teachers’ efforts to improve behaviour. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Katharine Birbalsingh, headteacher of Michaela Community School in Brent in north-west London, has suggested that a cap on branded school uniform items could hamper teachers’ efforts to improve behaviour. The poll found that 85 per cent of parents believe schools could cut costs by reducing the number of branded school uniform items they require. Almost three in four parents said they would be better off financially if schools reduced the number of branded items, while 61 per cent said it would make their lives easier. Overall, 86 per cent of parents who were surveyed said they believed the number of branded school uniform items makes "no difference" to how well-behaved children are at school. Ms Phillipson said: "School uniform matters, but it shouldn’t break the bank. "No family should have to choose between putting food on the table and buying a new blazer. "Parents have told us they want fewer costly branded items and that’s exactly what we’re delivering. "Schools can help ease the pressure on families right now by reducing the number of branded items they require. "Our plan for change is keeping more money in the pockets of hardworking families, so the back-to-school shop doesn’t push parents into debt and children can focus on their education, not their outfit."

Bridget Phillipson MP, Secretary of State for Education and Minister for Women and Equalities. Picture: Alamy