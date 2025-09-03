The Queen has been presented with an Army brooch to mark her dedication to a battalion ahead of the launch of a charity supporting its soldiers.

Camilla received the Mappin and Webb jewellery in recognition of her support for the 4th Battalion of The Ranger Regiment, which she represents as Royal Colonel.

When she was presented with the gift by the battalion’s commander officer, Lieutenant Colonel Charles Bairsto, she replied: “It’s so lovely, I’ll go and put it on.”

For the rest of the visit to the regiment’s barracks in Aldershot she wore the present, a gift from the regiment and the Worshipful Company of Carpenters, a livery company affiliated with 4 Ranger.

She met some of the team behind the new Peregrine Fund, a welfare charity for The Ranger Regiment – which transitioned from The Rifles in 2021 – four battalions which are the core of the Army Special Operations Brigade.

