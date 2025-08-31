Queen Camilla fought off a man who tried to grope her on a train by hitting him with her high-heeled shoe, a bombshell new book has claimed.

When the train finally arrived at Paddington station, Queen Camilla, now 78, immediately found a police officer and informed him of the incident.

He began reaching for her before she bashed him in his groin with her heel, Valentine Low’s new book ‘Power and the Palace: The Inside Story of the Monarchy and 10 Downing Street’ claims.

The royal was allegedly assaulted by the predator when he sat down next to her on a train to Paddington during the 1960s.

The man was promptly arrested, the book which is being serialised in the Sunday Times adds.

Camilla is said to have first spoken about the story to then-London Mayor Boris Johnson, prior to the opening of three rape crisis centres in the city.

Johnson’s communications director, Guto Harri, recalled: “She was on a train going to Paddington — she was about 16, 17 — and some guy was moving his hand further and further …”

“At that point Johnson had asked what happened next.

"She replied: ‘I did what my mother taught me to. I took off my shoe and whacked him in the nuts with the heel.’"

He continued: “She was self-possessed enough when they arrived at Paddington to jump off the train, find a guy in uniform and say, ‘That man just attacked me’, and he was arrested.’”

The Queen would go on to open two of the three rape crisis centres launched by Johnson.

Camilla has a long history of fighting for victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence, both as a private citizen and as a member of the Royal Family.