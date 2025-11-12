The royal is a keen dancer herself and does Silver Swans lessons for seniors

Queen Camilla, left, Patron of the English National Ballet, stands next to Sangeun Lee performing during a reception. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The Queen joked that she would “outperform” dancers at the English National Ballet company after she was gifted a pair of pumps during a reception at Buckingham Palace.

Camilla was handed a pair of baby pink shoes worn by ballerina Sangeun Lee during an event to mark 75 years of the company. The royal is a keen dancer herself and does Silver Swans lessons for seniors, which she is said to take "very seriously". The Queen, who became royal patron of English National Ballet in 2024, hosted the event in the Centre Room at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. Camilla heard speeches from key figures in the ballet company and watched a performance of The Dying Swan by dancer Ms Lee.

Queen Camilla, Patron of the English National Ballet, watching Sangeun Lee performing during a reception with staff, dancers, and supporters. Picture: Alamy

Speaking after the performance, Ms Lee said: "It was such an amazing experience to perform here." Ms Lee said this was her first time performing at Buckingham Palace, describing it as a "very, very unique" experience. The dancer added: "Her Majesty the Queen is Royal patron of the English National Ballet, and this is our 75th anniversary so it's just a great honour to celebrate the company's anniversary. "I think she was quite moved and she was mesmerised over the performance. It's an honour." Read More: Epstein 'confirmed infamous Andrew photo with Virginia Giuffre was real', leaked email claims

Queen Camilla, Patron of the English National Ballet, arriving for a reception. Picture: Alamy

English National Ballet was founded in 1950. Keira Hashimoto, 16, from English National Ballet's youth dance company, presented Camilla with a pair of pink ballet pumps during the reception. The shoes were signed by Ms Lee and had "dying swan" written on them. Describing the "exhilarating" moment she passed them to Camilla, Keira said: "She made a joke saying that she would wear them and she would outperform everyone, which I found amazing."

Queen Camilla, Patron of the English National Ballet, speaking with Arlene Phillips and Angela Rippon. Picture: Alamy