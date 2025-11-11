Queen Camilla with 2025 Booker prize winner David Szalay. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Queen has praised the Booker Prize winner and shortlisted authors for some of the “most wonderful examples of writing”, during a reception at Clarence House.

Camilla hosted the shortlisted authors at the royal residence on Tuesday afternoon, after author David Szalay received the prestigious literary prize on Monday night for his novel Flesh. The Queen was greeted by the chief executive of the Booker Prize Foundation, Gaby Wood, as she arrived to celebrate the Booker Prize and the new Children's Booker Prize, which was announced last month. Sex And The City actress Sarah Jessica Parker was also present at the event, having been one of the judges for the prize this year.

Queen Camilla with judges of this year's Booker Prize competition from left Chris Power, Sarah Jessica Parker, this year's winner David Szalay, Ayobami Adebayo (2nd right)and Kiley Reid (right). Picture: Alamy

The Queen went on to congratulate Szalay, who won the accolade for his novel Flesh at Monday night’s award ceremony. He is the first Hungarian-British author to win the prize. Speaking to the prize winner, Camilla said: “You must be thrilled!”

The Queen, who wore a polka dot blouse and black dress, was all smiles as she welcomed the shortlisted authors, judges and supporters of the prestigious literary prize to the annual event. Camilla met the chairman of the judging panel, the Irish novelist, dramatist and screenwriter, Roddy Doyle. Other members of the judging panel who attended the reception included writer and literary critic for the Guardian, Chris Power, Nigerian writer and winner of The Future Awards’ Africa Prize for Arts and Culture, Ayobami Adebayo, American novelist Kiley Reid, and Parker, the founder of SJP Lit. Speaking to the Sex And The City star, Camilla called Parker’s involvement “one of her many hats”, to which the actress responded: “It’s the one I’m most proud of. “It’s so thrilling. We are surrounded by such wonderful, exciting authors,” Parker added.