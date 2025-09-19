Queen Camilla gives a speech during The Queen's Reading Room Festival at Chatsworth House in Bakewell, Derbyshire. Picture date: Friday September 19, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Queen Camilla quipped about the steamy lake scene in the Pride and Prejudice TV adaptation as she launched her Reading Room festival on Friday.

Camilla was welcomed by Lord William Burlington, the chairman of The Chatsworth House Trust, who thanked her for “this amazing opportunity”. Speaking at Chatsworth House, Derbyshire, on Friday, she said: "It seems only fitting that, in the 250th anniversary year of Jane Austen’s birth, we are reminded that this magnificent backdrop was her inspiration for Pemberley in Pride and Prejudice. Read More: UK 'stands with Estonia' after Russian jets violate air space sparking NATO response Read More: Trump's $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times thrown out as judge slams president's lawyers She added: "Who can forget the infamous scene of Mr Darcy emerging from the lake in the BBC version… Maybe, William, you could be persuaded to re-enact this memorable moment in the lake here a little later on – to add to the excitement of the day?!" The 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, was filmed at Chatsworth House. Although Mr Darcy, played by Colin Firth, strode across fields dripping wet after a swim in the lake in the 1995 version, there was no scene of him rising from the water as Camilla described.

Mr Darcy, played by Colin Firth, strode across fields dripping wet after a swim in the lake in the 1995 BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. Picture: BBC

Camilla was opening the festival for The Queen’s Reading Room, a charity she founded following the success of her Instagram book club during the pandemic, is hosting its third festival at the grounds on Saturday. The Queen added: “It is a truth universally acknowledged that books make life better. “They allow us to see through another’s eyes, they comfort and encourage us, make us laugh, make us cry and free us to travel the globe without stepping outside our front doors. “As some of you may know, my Reading Room started humbly and, in the face of several naysayers, as a list of nine of my favourite novels scribbled on a notepad during the first lockdown. “It is now an online community of over 180,000, with an annual audience of 12 million people from 183 countries, supported by a very special array of literary and literacy friends.” At the start of her speech Camilla told the guests: “You will have to excuse if my voice gives halfway through, but as you can imagine I’ve been doing quite a lot of talking the last few days. I’ll try to hang onto it.”

Queen Camilla places books in a donation point for The Queen's Reading Room, which will be distributed with all books donated during the festival to The Elm Foundation service users, at Chatsworth House in Bakewell, Derbyshire. Picture: Alamy