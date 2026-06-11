Reading can help get homeless people “back on their feet”, television host Lorraine Kelly has said as she welcomed the Queen to a shelter in south London.

Ms Kelly, a self-professed avid reader of books, said “marrying” reading with the work of homelessness charities such as St Mungo’s could help people sleeping rough gain opportunities through education.

Speaking to reporters after Camilla delivered 20 personally selected books to St Mungo’s through its partnership with The Queen’s Reading Room charity, the Scottish television presenter said: “I love reading, and this initiative is so fantastic.

“To combine two things I’m very passionate about, which is helping people who are homeless and getting people reading, the two just marry together so well.”

Ms Kelly, a friend of St Mungo’s, added: “To have the Queen here has made all the difference in the world, it got everyone excited, got everyone enthused.

“She’s genuinely passionate about it, she genuinely cares and knows her stuff, it was an absolute delight to have her here.”

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