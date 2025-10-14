Queen Camilla met the beloved fictional character Peter Rabbit during an event celebrating the centenary of the BookTrust charity

Britain's most beloved fictional rabbit met with the Queen at a reception to celebrate the centenary of the charity BookTrust. Picture: Getty

Queen Camilla met beloved fictional character Peter Rabbit during an event celebrating the centenary of the BookTrust charity.

The Queen met with members and supporters of UK’s largest children’s reading charity, wishing the organisation a “happy 100th birthday” at an event at Clarence House in London Camilla, who is a BookTrust patron after succeeding the late Prince Phillip in 2011, met a performer dressed in a Peter Rabbit costume and cut a cake in the shape of a book to celebrate the charity's centenary. She also met prominent authors, including the charity’s president Sir Michael Morpurgo, Richard Osman and Dame Floella Benjamin. Read More: Kate 'wanted fire engine to travel at top speed' during training college visit on surprise Northern Ireland trip Read More: Queen pays tribute to 'wonderfully witty' friend Dame Jilly Cooper at literary festival

Sir Michael Morpurgo, President of BookTrust, commented on the importance of the King and Queen's support to literature. Picture: Getty

Following a speech by Sir Michael, Camilla added: "I wouldn't be standing here now if I hadn't been read to as a child. "We were read to by my father every night and it just shows how important it is. "It's lodged in my very small brain now forever more, but the job you're doing is ensuring that a great deal of children are going to have the same experience and going to enjoy reading all their lives. "Especially in this day of phones, where a lot of children aren't reading as much as they should be, as we've seen by the statistics - it's even more important now to start them at an early age and get them reading all the way through their lives." The Princess of Wales also spoke recently of the danger of smartphones, which she felt had become a "constant distraction, fragmenting our focus", causing families to spend less time together.

Authors including Richard Osman and Dame Floella Benjamin also joined Peter Rabbit in meeting the Queen. Picture: Getty