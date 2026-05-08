Queen Camilla has described feeling "moved" by a Brixton-based horse riding club as she met with its young members at an equestrian event.

The Queen told broadcaster Clare Balding she was "so moved" when she first learned about the Ebony Horse Club “quite a few years ago”, of which she is now president.

The south east London club, which turns 30 this year, offers riding lessons, workshops and youth support for disadvantaged young people.

The Queen spoke with volunteers and young people from the club, including a teenager who demonstrated a horse simulator, during her visit to the Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire on Friday.

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