Queen Camilla meets young members of 'moving' Brixton horse riding club
The Queen said she was "so moved" when she found out about the club, of which she is president, "quite a few years ago"
Queen Camilla has described feeling "moved" by a Brixton-based horse riding club as she met with its young members at an equestrian event.
Listen to this article
The Queen told broadcaster Clare Balding she was "so moved" when she first learned about the Ebony Horse Club “quite a few years ago”, of which she is now president.
The south east London club, which turns 30 this year, offers riding lessons, workshops and youth support for disadvantaged young people.
The Queen spoke with volunteers and young people from the club, including a teenager who demonstrated a horse simulator, during her visit to the Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire on Friday.
Read more: George, Charlotte and Louis’ sweet name for baby kangaroo revealed
Read more: Balaclava-clad man arrested for possession of weapon after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor threatened near Norfolk home
She was offered the controls herself before entering the event arena to watch four young riders perform a musical ride to London Calling by The Clash.
Camilla presented the quartet and their ponies with rosettes.
The Queen also spoke with six-time winner of the Badminton event Lucinda Green, and greeted her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, during a reception.
The couple married in 1973 and had two children, Tom and Laura, before divorcing in 1995.