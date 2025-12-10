Hannah, Carol and Louise Hunt were all murdered by crossbow attacker Kyle Clifford at their home in 2024

John Hunt and his wife Carol. Picture: Facebook

By Alex Storey

Queen Camilla has recorded a New Year's radio broadcast with racing commentator John Hunt and his daughter whose family were killed at their home in a crossbow attack.

Louise Hunt, 25, her sister Hannah, 28, and their mother Carol, 61, were killed by Kyle Clifford, 27 – the ex-partner of Louise. Clifford was jailed for life for the murders, after he used a crossbow and knife attack in their home in Bushey, Hertfordshire last July. Mr Hunt and his daughter Amy featured in the special broadcast with Camilla which will air on New Year's Eve and coincides with the final day of the United Nations’ 16 days of activism against gender-based violence. Read more: ‘She saved my life’: John Hunt and surviving daughter ‘breathe life’ back into family lost at hands of crossbow killer Read more: Camilla meets victim-survivors of economic abuse

Louise Hunt. Picture: Social media

A fundraising gala will be held on Thursday night to launch The Hunt Family Fund. Mr Hunt and Amy set up the fund in memory of Carol, Louise and Hannah to raise money for charities and causes that help and inspire young women. Camilla welcomed them to the Garden Room at Clarence House on November 27 for the discussion, which also included former prime minister Baroness Theresa May and was chaired by broadcaster Emma Barnett.

Hannah Hunt and Carol Hunt. Picture: Social Media

A silent auction to raise money for the fund will include prizes such as behind-the-scenes experiences at Match of the Day, a guided tour with former England footballer Michael Owen of his stables in Cheshire, and a luxury weekend in Paris during the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe horse-racing weekend. Clifford was sentenced to a whole-life order at Cambridge Crown Court in March after pleading guilty to the murders and his conviction for raping Louise. Earlier this year, Mr Hunt and Amy said they were both keen to keep the spirit of their loved ones alive. The racing commentator said: "From the moment I wake up, I say good morning to each of them.

Queen Camilla recorded the broadcast with Mr Hunt and his daughter Amy. Picture: Getty