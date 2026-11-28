New research by the National Literacy Trust (NLT) has found that as many as one in 11 children and young people do not have a book of their own at home, with the figure rising to one in seven in disadvantaged areas.

Queen Camilla visiting a Reception class. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The Queen has addressed the nation for the first time in an open letter, warning “reading is a gift that should belong to every child”.

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Camilla wanted to use her platform as Queen consort to make an impassioned personal plea, telling the public in her first festive message in the run up to Christmas: “This is a story in which we can all play a part.” New research by the National Literacy Trust (NLT) has found that as many as one in 11 children and young people do not have a book of their own at home, with the figure rising to one in seven in disadvantaged areas. In her 700-word letter, released on the monarchy’s official social media, the Queen said: “It saddens me deeply that such children are not only missing out on the joy and magic of being swept away in a story but on all the possibilities a lifelong love of literature can unlock. “The consequences can last a lifetime. Across our country, too many adults still struggle with basic literacy, affecting everything from confidence and wellbeing to everyday opportunities. Read More: King Charles and Queen Camilla enjoy star-studded Royal Variety Performance, featuring Bocelli, Blunt and Menzel Read More: Harry and Meghan 'to spend Christmas in America' after being shut out of Sandringham Christmas

“That’s why I was so determined to do something to help.” A Buckingham Palace aide described the letter as “cri de coeur” from Camilla. They added: “This is the first kind of open letter that the Queen has written since the change of reign. “It is a really heartfelt Christmas message from the Queen. It ties in perfectly, of course, with the time of year when we’re all talking about children and families and gifting.” It forms part of The Queen’s Christmas Present initiative, during the National Year of Reading, through which all children across the UK in the final year of primary school and being home-schooled will receive a special edition of the bestselling book Impossible Creatures, by Katherine Rundell, this Christmas. Some 800,000 year six pupils will be gifted the book, which has also been recorded as an audio book and is available in braille. It will contain a unique royal stamp on the cover and a personal message inside from Camilla.

Queen Camilla, joined by King Charles III, speaking during a reception at Clarence House. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The Queen called on people across the country to get involved in encouraging children to read, through volunteering, donating books, or reading a bedtime story to a young relative. “This is a story in which we can all play a part, as parents, grandparents, teachers and caregivers, or just as members of our local communities,” she wrote in her letter. She described how sharing a book was a “wonderful way” to connect with others, adding: “That feels especially true at this time of year, as we look forward to gathering with friends and families for a festive break, celebrating among our communities, and perhaps sharing a few of our own favourite stories and traditions.” Camilla, who is patron of the NLT and a passionate literacy campaigner, added that she hoped her Christmas Present initiative would “go some small way to ensuring that no child is left out or left behind; a single stepping stone, if you will, on a journey into a whole literary Narnia”. She praised those working to make a difference as the National Year of Reading comes to end, saying she wanted the momentum to continue into the New Year.

Queen Camilla at approximately 8 years old at school in Ditchling. Picture: Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/Getty