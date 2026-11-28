Queen warns children missing out on magic of reading in first festive message
New research by the National Literacy Trust (NLT) has found that as many as one in 11 children and young people do not have a book of their own at home, with the figure rising to one in seven in disadvantaged areas.
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The Queen has addressed the nation for the first time in an open letter, warning “reading is a gift that should belong to every child”.
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Camilla wanted to use her platform as Queen consort to make an impassioned personal plea, telling the public in her first festive message in the run up to Christmas: “This is a story in which we can all play a part.”
New research by the National Literacy Trust (NLT) has found that as many as one in 11 children and young people do not have a book of their own at home, with the figure rising to one in seven in disadvantaged areas.
In her 700-word letter, released on the monarchy’s official social media, the Queen said: “It saddens me deeply that such children are not only missing out on the joy and magic of being swept away in a story but on all the possibilities a lifelong love of literature can unlock.
“The consequences can last a lifetime. Across our country, too many adults still struggle with basic literacy, affecting everything from confidence and wellbeing to everyday opportunities.
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“That’s why I was so determined to do something to help.”
A Buckingham Palace aide described the letter as “cri de coeur” from Camilla.
They added: “This is the first kind of open letter that the Queen has written since the change of reign.
“It is a really heartfelt Christmas message from the Queen. It ties in perfectly, of course, with the time of year when we’re all talking about children and families and gifting.”
It forms part of The Queen’s Christmas Present initiative, during the National Year of Reading, through which all children across the UK in the final year of primary school and being home-schooled will receive a special edition of the bestselling book Impossible Creatures, by Katherine Rundell, this Christmas.
Some 800,000 year six pupils will be gifted the book, which has also been recorded as an audio book and is available in braille.
It will contain a unique royal stamp on the cover and a personal message inside from Camilla.
The Queen called on people across the country to get involved in encouraging children to read, through volunteering, donating books, or reading a bedtime story to a young relative.
“This is a story in which we can all play a part, as parents, grandparents, teachers and caregivers, or just as members of our local communities,” she wrote in her letter.
She described how sharing a book was a “wonderful way” to connect with others, adding: “That feels especially true at this time of year, as we look forward to gathering with friends and families for a festive break, celebrating among our communities, and perhaps sharing a few of our own favourite stories and traditions.”
Camilla, who is patron of the NLT and a passionate literacy campaigner, added that she hoped her Christmas Present initiative would “go some small way to ensuring that no child is left out or left behind; a single stepping stone, if you will, on a journey into a whole literary Narnia”.
She praised those working to make a difference as the National Year of Reading comes to end, saying she wanted the momentum to continue into the New Year.
“Because while we all know young ones can behave like ‘impossible creatures’ themselves from time to time, reading is a gift that should belong to every child,” the Queen said.
The Palace aide said Camilla wanted to “really use her platform and her profile” to draw attention to the “serious and stark” problem.
“It’s a huge societal issue that we can all play a part in, and it has a genuine impact on people’s life chances, on their economic prosperity, on their mental health, and that for us is why it was so important for the Queen to write this this open letter,” the aide added.
The Queen’s plea comes just after Alan Milburn published his review warning sweeping changes were needed to tackle youth unemployment.
Mr Milburn called the number of 16-24 year olds not in education, employment or training (Neet) – which stands at almost a million – a “moral crisis”.
Jonathan Douglas, chief executive of the NLT, said “We know that young people who fail at literacy are twice as likely to become Neet, so by supporting the national campaigns around reading, Her Majesty is directly supporting the future of young people in a very profound way and making contribution to addressing the Neet challenge.
“So there is a strong link here.”
He described Camilla’s message as “desperate from the heart”, adding: “This is born of a personal passion and also personal expertise.”
Mr Douglas said the number of children aged eight to 18 who read daily in their free time had improved slightly in 2026 at 20.3%, compared with 18.7% in 2025.
But he said huge numbers aged five to 18 still did not own a single book, with the issue affecting more boys than girls, and also being worse in the North than in the South.
Mr Douglas said: “The challenge is basically how we turn a moment into a movement, and Her Majesty, through this intervention, is actually taking a lead role in pushing that agenda forward.”
The Queen will carry out a visit to a primary school this coming week with award-winning author Rundell in celebration of The Queen’s Christmas Present project.
She was also filmed in conversation with Rundell and former children’s laureate Frank Cottrell Boyce, with Camilla describing the low levels of book ownership by children as “frightening”.
Impossible Creatures follows 12-year-old Christopher Forrester and a girl on the run called Mal in their race to save the mythical animals including dragons, unicorns and Nordic squirrels called ratatoskas on the secret, magical islands of the Glimouria Archipelago.