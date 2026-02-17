Queen Camilla and Rosemary Harding (left) visit the recently completed Schroder Gallery at the Holburne Museum, featuring the colourful textiles of fashion designer Zandra Rhodes and photographs taken by Don McCullin. Picture: PA

Queen Camilla has revealed her sister was dressed by fashion icon Dame Zandra Rhodes when she visited an exhibition celebrating the designer.

Camilla was given a guided tour of Bath's Holburne Museum as she spent the day highlighting arts and culture in a city famed for its Roman baths, Georgian architecture and association with popular author Jane Austen. The royal was also taken around an exhibition of memorable prints by photographer Sir Don McCullin, a good friend of Camilla's late brother, who travelled the world capturing some of the images. Zandra Rhodes: A Life in Print features a selection of the fashion designer's screen-printed garments from the 1960s to 1980s displayed on vintage Adel Rootstein mannequins.

Queen Camilla is reflected in the glass during a visit to the recently completed Schroder Gallery at the Holburne Museum. Picture: PA

When curator Rosemary Harden took her royal guest around the exhibition, Camilla told her: "My sister had a wedding dress made by Zandra Rhodes." Rhodes is known for her trademark pink hair and bold colours and signature prints used in her designs. She dressed Diana, Princess of Wales, in the early years of her life in the royal family and pop singer Freddie Mercury.

Queen Camilla during her visit to Persephone Books, an independent publisher and bookshop founded in 1999, as she undertakes a series of engagements in Bath showcasing arts and culture in the city. Picture: PA