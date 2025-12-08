Following Jilly Cooper's death, the Queen paid tribute, describing her as a "legend" and a "wonderfully witty and compassionate friend to me and so many"

Queen Camilla holds a tote bag with the name of Jilly Cooper on it who wrote the original books: The Rivals. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

Camilla met members of the cast and crew during filming of the upcoming second series of the hit show.

During the visit on location in Bristol, the Queen learnt how the production has been a boost for creative industries in the South West of England, providing training and opportunities for young people. The drama, which is based on the book written by Dame Jilly Cooper, stars David Tennant as TV mogul Lord Tony Baddingham, Alex Hassell as lothario Rupert Campbell-Black, and Bella Maclean as Taggie O'Hara. Read More: Prince Harry wins path to UK security arrangements in major Home Office U-turn Read More: Andrew and Fergie 'to attend first royal event' since exile from public life

Queen Camilla (centre) with actors (left to right) Nafessa Williams, Victoria Smurfit, Alex Hassell and Bella Maclean during a visit to the set. Picture: PA

Also featuring are Poldark star Aidan Turner as TV journalist Declan O'Hara, and Nafessa Williams as producer Cameron Cook. Filming on the second series began in May and the show will return with an extended 12-episode second series in 2026. Set in the 1980s, with the backdrop of the Cotswolds countryside, the award-winning Disney+ drama follows the high-stakes world of British television as careers, marriages and reputations hang by a thread when professional and personal lives collide.

Queen Camilla looks at the costume department. Picture: PA

Based on the best-selling novel by Dame Jilly, the second series will see Lord Baddingham stop at nothing to keep his TV company Corinium's empire unrivalled. Dame Jilly died in October at the age of 88 after sustaining a fatal head injury during a fall at her Gloucestershire home.

Queen Camilla poses with members of the cast and crew. Picture: PA

Following her death, the Queen paid tribute, describing her as a "legend" and a "wonderfully witty and compassionate friend to me and so many". The pair were long-standing friends, and the author based her fictional seducer and showjumping lothario Campbell-Black partly on the Queen's ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles. During the visit, the Queen was met with members of Dame Jilly's family, and will also tour the costume department and view outfits and designs, which showcase the 1980s style and fashion of the era.

Queen Camilla (centre right) holds a clapper board during a visit to the set. Picture: PA