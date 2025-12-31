Queen Camilla has been praised for speaking about being attacked on train. Picture: Getty

The Queen has been praised for speaking out about being attacked on a train as a teenager by the UK special envoy for women and girls.

Camilla recalled being "so angry" and "furious" when she was attacked, while she was in conversation with John Hunt and his daughter Amy, whose family were murdered at their home last year, and former prime minister Baroness Theresa May. Baroness Harman described the Queen speaking out about her experience of being assaulted as "so important". Louise Hunt, 25, her sister Hannah Hunt, 28, and their mother Carol Hunt, 61, were killed by Kyle Clifford, 27 – Louise's ex-partner – in a quiet cul-de-sac in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on July 9 last year. Camilla said: "I remember something that had been lurking in the back of my brain for a very long time, that when I was a teenager, I was attacked on a train, and I'd sort of forgotten about it, but I remember at the time being so angry. It was anger." She added: "Somebody I didn't know. I was reading my book, and you know, this boy, man, attacked me, and I did fight back. "And I remember getting off the train and my mother looking at me and saying, 'Why is your hair standing on end?', and 'Why is a button missing from your coat?'.

After hearing the Queen share the story, Amy Hunt said: “Thank you for sharing that story first, Your Majesty, because that takes a lot to share these things because every woman has a story.” Baroness Harman said: “It used to be the case when a woman was killed by a husband or partner, the consensus was that she must have brought it on herself and the women’s movement pushed back against that argument. “We now see a new form of that argument emerging amongst the likes of Andrew Tate and on social media, a new sort of toxic masculinity that basically says men are struggling with their identity and the fault is women, because women’s advance has undermined men’s sense of themselves and sometimes this causes them resorting to violence.” “It used to be the case when a woman was killed by a husband or partner, the consensus was that she must have brought it on herself and the women’s movement pushed back against that argument. “We now see a new form of that argument emerging amongst the likes of Andrew Tate and on social media, a new sort of toxic masculinity that basically says men are struggling with their identity and the fault is women, because women’s advance has undermined men’s sense of themselves and sometimes this causes them resorting to violence,” she told BBC Radio 4’s World at One.