The Queen spoke on abuse just weeks after Prince Andrew was accused of having sex with Epstein victim Virginia Guiffre three times, including when she was 17

Britain's Queen Camilla, President of Women of the World (WOW). Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The Queen has said she stands in “solidarity, sorrow and sympathy” with women who have survived abuse and sexual violence, just weeks after the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Camilla also criticised toxic online topics often attributed to self-described misogynist Andrew Tate, urging for "misogyny and hatred" influencing boys and young men to be "confronted" in a bid to head off future issues. And during a St James's Palace reception, she said school boys should be taught to manage and express their feelings and all children should have lessons on "what constitutes consent - and what is assault". The Queen's address was her most significant speech to date on the issue of violence against women and girls, and follows more than 15 years of supporting survivors, charities and other organisations working in the area. Camilla told her guests: "To every survivor of every kind of violence, many of whom have not been able to tell their stories or who have not been believed, please know that you are not alone.

Queen Camilla, President of Women of the World (WOW), talks with Kay Rufai. Picture: Alamy

"We stand with you and alongside you, today and every day, in solidarity, sorrow and sympathy. Every woman has a story. And these stories must be told. Because when we live in a culture of silence, we empower violence against women and girls." The royal family has been dealing with the issue of Andrew for years, left disgraced by his association with the American financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, and recently arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Andrew was accused of having sex with Epstein victim Virginia Guiffre three times, including when she was 17, and also during an orgy after being trafficked by the financier. Andrew has previously denied the allegations. The Queen's speech to mark International Women's Day and her 16-year association with the Women of the World Foundation (WOW), 11 as president, is likely to be seen as thinly veiled reference to Andrew.

Queen Camilla (centre front), President of Women of the World (WOW), stands with Jude Kelly (front centre-left), founder of Women of the World (WOW) and other guests during a reception at St James's Palace to mark International Women's Day. Picture: Getty

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "I think Her Majesty's speech speaks for itself." Camilla delivered her speech to a group of invited leading women: from Dame Helen Mirren and Penny Lancaster, Lady Stewart, to Baroness Floella Benjamin and Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson. She also told the audience: "It is in the online space where boys and young men absorb many of the values they will carry through until adulthood: if misogyny and hatred are not confronted here and now, then we will face far greater issues in the future." Camilla also said men and boys were not the "enemy of progress", but were "essential partners", and the "benefits will be felt by girls, by women, by communities and by society itself". Also among the guests was Amy Hunt whose sisters Louise and Hannah Hunt, and their mother Carol Hunt, were killed by Kyle Clifford, 27 - Louise's ex-partner - in 2024.

Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre centre and Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Alamy